Trump Presses Republicans on BBB: 'No One Goes on Vacation Until It's Done'

President Trump turned his attention to domestic matters Tuesday after sounding off against continued fighting between Iran and Israel, urging Senate Republicans to get the Big Beautiful Bill across the finish line.

Advertisement

“Now that we have made PEACE abroad, we must finish the job here at home by passing ‘THE GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,’ and getting the Bill to my desk, ASAP,” he wrote on Truth Social. “It will be a Historic Present for THE GREAT PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, as we begin the Celebration of our Country’s 250th Birthday.

“We are finally entering our Golden Age, which will bring unprecedented Safety, Security, and Prosperity for ALL of our Citizens," he continued. "To my friends in the Senate, lock yourself in a room if you must, don’t go home, and GET THE DEAL DONE THIS WEEK. Work with the House so they can pick it up, and pass it, IMMEDIATELY. NO ONE GOES ON VACATION UNTIL IT’S DONE. Everyone, most importantly the American People, will be much better off thanks to our work together. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

“No one goes on vacation until it’s done” - The BOSS. pic.twitter.com/QKl9Hz9T3e — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 24, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he’s prepared to cancel recess in order to get the bill passed by the GOP's self-imposed Independence Day deadline.

“I’m gathering all the House Republicans together within the hour. And we’re going to talk about the schedule,” he said. “They are going to deliver that product through the Senate, and we’ll have to take it and act upon it. The July 4 deadline is an important one. The president is insistent about it. I have been from the very beginning, and I think we can get this job done. I remain very optimistic that we will.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Tuesday “failure is not an option" and he hopes to pass the bill by the end of the week.

This bill is the fulfillment and implementation of @POTUS's agenda:

✅Securing the border.

✅Modernizing our military.

✅Making America energy dominant.



Failure is not an option. pic.twitter.com/wx9FYSUbsT — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) June 24, 2025



