Tipsheet

Border Patrol Discovers 'Highly Sophisticated' Tunnel Linking Mexico to US

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 20, 2025 9:30 AM
Mexico Federal Police via AP

U.S. Border Patrol agents found a half-mile drug smuggling tunnel linking San Diego and Tijuana in April, the agency announced Wednesday.

“The uncompleted tunnel extended more than 1,000 feet inside the U.S. and was highly sophisticated,” CBP said in its release, noting agents disabled the underground passageway. 

In early April, Border Patrol agents assigned to the San Diego Sector Tunnel Team discovered the tunnel as it was actively under construction. The Tunnel Team made entry into the tunnel, which ran under a portion of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. Based on preliminary indications, the tunnel had a projected exit point near or within a nearby commercial warehouse space. The investigation revealed the tunnel was equipped with electrical wiring, lighting, ventilation systems, and a track system designed for transporting large quantities of contraband.

When agents made the first entry into the tunnel, they encountered multiple makeshift barricades. These barricades were placed haphazardly by the tunnel workers in an apparent effort to impede agents’ southbound progress and the eventual identification of the tunnel’s origin.

Agents carefully mapped the tunnel, which measured 2,918 feet in total length. Inside, the tunnel dimensions measured 42 inches in height, 28 inches in width and ran approximately 50 feet underground at its deepest point. On Monday, Border Patrol in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations and Government of Mexico authorities worked to locate the origin point of the tunnel. The entrance was located within a residence in the Nueva Tijuana neighborhood. Mexican authorities served a warrant at the location and found the entrance to the tunnel had recently been concealed by freshly laid tile. (CBP)

“As we continue to strengthen the nation’s air, and maritime border security, it’s not surprising that foreign terrorist organizations would resort to underground routes,” Jeffrey D. Stalnaker, Acting Chief Patrol Agent of the San Diego Sector, said in a statement. “Disruption of narcotics smuggling tunnels is critical to protecting American lives. I’m grateful for the exceptional work of the Tunnel Team agents who placed themselves in danger, as well as the cooperation of our Mexican law enforcement partners.”

CBP said the tunnel will be filled with thousands of gallons of concrete to disable its use by foreign terrorist organizations. 

