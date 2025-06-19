'Wrong, Nancy': WH Hits Back at Pelosi's Claim About the Big Beautiful Bill

The White House’s Rapid Response team hit back at Rep. Nancy Pelosi after the California Democrat claimed Senate Republicans are “increasing cuts to SNAP & Medicaid.”

Advertisement

“Right now, Senate Republicans are making Trump’s Big, Ugly Bill even uglier—increasing cuts to SNAP & Medicaid,” she wrote on X. “While working families would lose access to food and health care, billionaires and big corporations get new tax breaks. Democrats are united in our fight to stop it.”

As the Rapid Response team pointed out, she's wrong. “It’s about protecting those benefits for the eligible Americans who need them—not illegals," they responded.

Wrong, Nancy. It's about protecting those benefits for the eligible Americans who need them — not illegals.



It's about the largest tax cut in history for middle class Americans.



It's about giving workers a break with No Tax on Tips and Overtime. https://t.co/wG9RsF2DRV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 18, 2025

Earlier this month, the White House explained that over 1.4 million illegal immigrants, including many "cold-blooded criminals" that have been arrested by federal authorities, are currently on Medicaid, "stealing taxpayer-funded health care benefits meant for American citizens."

Passing the One Big Beautiful Bill would end that, however.

"Medicaid will be protected for generations of American citizens — thwarting Democrats’ attempts at destroying it by funding benefits for illegals on the backs of hardworking American taxpayers," according to the White House.

Senate Republicans have also explained how the reconciliation bill will strengthen Medicaid for Americans.

First, our bill ensures taxpayer-funded healthcare does not go to illegal immigrants. Fourteen Democrat-run states currently give free, taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal immigrants. California is the biggest offender. They set up a money laundering scheme to siphon money out of the federal Treasury to pay for healthcare for illegal immigrants. The 1.4 million illegal immigrants on Medicaid strangles Medicaid. They are filling up waiting rooms and clinics. They make it harder for Americans to receive the care they need. Our bill will end liberal states’ magnet for illegal immigration. Medicaid benefits cannot continue to be a reward for open borders. Second, our bill roots out waste, fraud, abuse, and corruption. The federal government has spent $1.1 trillion in improper Medicaid payments in the past 10 years. In 2021, for example, 666,000 people were enrolled in Medicaid in more than one state. The Wall Street Journal estimates these improper double-payments alone cost taxpayers $2 billion. Republicans will not allow scammers to continue to game the system and steal from taxpayers. Third, our bill puts in place work requirements for able-bodied, working-age adults. Today, 21 million able-bodied adults are on Medicaid. An American Enterprise Institute study recently found able-bodied adults on Medicaid who don’t work spend 4.2 hours every day watching TV and playing video games. That is 125 hours per month. They ought to be working – or at least looking for a job. Our bill requires able-bodied, working-age adults to work or train for 80 hours each month to remain on Medicaid. Senate Republicans are proposing a responsible path to self-reliance for able-bodied, working-aged people. No more taxpayer-funded coddling. (Sen. John Barrasso writing in The Daily Caller)

Advertisement