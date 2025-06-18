Mike Lee Caves to Lib Media Pressure About His Minnesota Dem Shootings Posts
Iran Reached Out for Peace Talks. Here's What Trump Told Them.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 18, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday he’s heard from the Iranians who are “getting the hell beaten out of them,” and that they’re asking for peace talks, even offering to come to the White House.

“Did the Iranians reach out,” the reporter wondered.

“Yes,” Trump replied. “I said it's very late, you know. I said it’s very late to be talking. I don’t know. There's a big difference between now and a week ago, right? Big difference.” 

The comments come after the commander in chief called for an “unconditional surrender” on Iran's part, which he explained Wednesday meant “I’ve had it. I’ve had it. I give up, no more!” 

Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, rejected his demand, however, even threatening the president. To that, Trump said "good luck."

