Iran Reached Out for Peace Talks. Here's What Trump Told Them.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday he’s heard from the Iranians who are “getting the hell beaten out of them,” and that they’re asking for peace talks, even offering to come to the White House.

“Did the Iranians reach out,” the reporter wondered.

“Yes,” Trump replied. “I said it's very late, you know. I said it’s very late to be talking. I don’t know. There's a big difference between now and a week ago, right? Big difference.”

NEW: Pres. Trump says Iran has reached out since the escalating strikes with Israel.



"I said it's very late," Trump said. "There's a big difference between now and a week ago." https://t.co/uXRZtgzOzd pic.twitter.com/uQWF8w1gP8 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 18, 2025

The comments come after the commander in chief called for an “unconditional surrender” on Iran's part, which he explained Wednesday meant “I’ve had it. I’ve had it. I give up, no more!”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: The next week is going to be VERY BIG. Maybe less than a week.



"War is very complex. A lot of bad things can happen." pic.twitter.com/i6kL5uaVcT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 18, 2025

Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, rejected his demand, however, even threatening the president. To that, Trump said "good luck."