‘Not in the Mood to Negotiate’: Trump Heads to the Situation Room
There's One Thing Trump Has Been Consistent on About Iran
A Dem Senator's Unhinged Twitter Thread About the MN Dem Shootings Just Imploded
Here Are More Details About the Detention of MN Dem Assassin Suspect's Wife
Here's What Happened When One Million Illegals Self-Deported
Why Trump Stepped Out
FBI Hands Congress Documents With 'Alarming Allegations' Related to the 2020 Election
VIP
Israeli Ambassador Says Some of Its Actions in Iran Will Make the Beeper...
Peppering Trade Policy Too Much Could Leave Voters Salty
Worker Freedom Starts in the States
Iranian History, Life Under the Islamic Republic, and the Current Conflict
House Oversight Committee Seeks Answers From Kari Lake on Foreign Influence Concerns at...
An ICE Raid Took Place in This Town. Americans Were Able to Apply...
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry’s Lawsuits Betray Trump’s Energy Agenda
Tipsheet

Take a Look at Some of the 'Worst of the Worst' Criminal Aliens ICE Recently Nabbed

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 17, 2025 10:00 AM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The Department of Homeland Security said Immigration and Customs Enforcement is continuing its work of removing the “worst of the worst” illegal aliens from communities across America. 

Advertisement

Giving a few examples of those who have been recently arrested, DHS said President Donald Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem “will NOT allow criminal illegal aliens to terrorize American citizens.” 

Those included on the X thread have been convicted of first degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, sexual assault of a minor, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and more. 

Recommended

A Dem Senator's Unhinged Twitter Thread About the MN Dem Shootings Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement

President Trump emphasized this week that the violent protests will not discourage his administration from carrying out the largest mass deportation operation in American history. 

"I want our Brave ICE Officers to know that REAL Americans are cheering you on every day," Trump said in part. "The American People want our Cities, Schools, and Communities to be SAFE and FREE from Illegal Alien Crime, Conflict, and Chaos. That’s why I have directed my entire Administration to put every resource possible behind this effort, and reverse the tide of Mass Destruction Migration that has turned once Idyllic Towns into scenes of Third World Dystopia. Our Federal Government will continue to be focused on the REMIGRATION of Aliens to the places from where they came, and preventing the admission of ANYONE who undermines the domestic tranquility of the United States.

"To ICE, FBI, DEA, ATF, the Patriots at Pentagon and the State Department, you have my unwavering support. Now go, GET THE JOB DONE!" he added. 

Tags: ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Dem Senator's Unhinged Twitter Thread About the MN Dem Shootings Just Imploded Matt Vespa
FBI Hands Congress Documents With 'Alarming Allegations' Related to the 2020 Election Leah Barkoukis
Here Are More Details About the Detention of MN Dem Assassin Suspect's Wife Matt Vespa
Here's What Happened When One Million Illegals Self-Deported Matt Vespa
House Oversight Committee Seeks Answers From Kari Lake on Foreign Influence Concerns at USAGM Rebecca Downs
Why Trump Stepped Out Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Dem Senator's Unhinged Twitter Thread About the MN Dem Shootings Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement