Take a Look at Some of the 'Worst of the Worst' Criminal Aliens ICE Recently Nabbed

The Department of Homeland Security said Immigration and Customs Enforcement is continuing its work of removing the “worst of the worst” illegal aliens from communities across America.

Giving a few examples of those who have been recently arrested, DHS said President Donald Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem “will NOT allow criminal illegal aliens to terrorize American citizens.”

Those included on the X thread have been convicted of first degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, sexual assault of a minor, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and more.

MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: ICE New Orleans arrested Phuong Van DINH, a 67-year-old citizen of Vietnam. DINH’s criminal history includes a conviction for first degree murder in Fort Smith, AR. pic.twitter.com/YKnGE5wSnP — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 16, 2025

MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: ICE Miami arrested Roberto MOSQUERA-Del Peral, a 58-year-old citizen of Cuba. MOSQUERA’s criminal history includes convictions for homicide, aggravated assault on a police officer with a weapon and aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability in… pic.twitter.com/JUcqicda9B — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 16, 2025

MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: ICE Boston arrested Carlos Adan DURATE Paez, a 46-year-old citizen of Guatemala. DURATE's criminal history includes convictions for sexual assault of a victim less than 13-years-old and risk of injury to a child in Danbury, CT. pic.twitter.com/PFjsDk8UVY — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 16, 2025

President Trump emphasized this week that the violent protests will not discourage his administration from carrying out the largest mass deportation operation in American history.

"I want our Brave ICE Officers to know that REAL Americans are cheering you on every day," Trump said in part. "The American People want our Cities, Schools, and Communities to be SAFE and FREE from Illegal Alien Crime, Conflict, and Chaos. That’s why I have directed my entire Administration to put every resource possible behind this effort, and reverse the tide of Mass Destruction Migration that has turned once Idyllic Towns into scenes of Third World Dystopia. Our Federal Government will continue to be focused on the REMIGRATION of Aliens to the places from where they came, and preventing the admission of ANYONE who undermines the domestic tranquility of the United States.

"To ICE, FBI, DEA, ATF, the Patriots at Pentagon and the State Department, you have my unwavering support. Now go, GET THE JOB DONE!" he added.