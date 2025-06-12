Republicans Once Again Defeat Democrats in Congressional Baseball Game

Republicans dominated Democrats in Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game, 13-2, marking the GOP’s fifth consecutive win in the annual charity event.
Organizers sold more than 30,000 tickets for the game and reportedly raised more than $2.8 million, money that goes toward charities in the Washington, D.C., area.
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), who was seriously injured in a ladder fall two years ago, pitched five innings for the GOP, striking out seven Democrats.
“I am going to take an ice bath tomorrow,” Steube quipped after the game.
The MVP award went to Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas), who made a spectacular diving catch to end the first inning after Democrats loaded the bases.
Look at the spectacular stop and diving tag by Republican Rep. @AugustPfluger to get the out. ATHLETE.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 12, 2025
Republicans defeated the Democrats 13-2 in tonight’s Congressional Baseball Game. pic.twitter.com/KSlSB6U12L
Proud to have been selected MVP for this year’s Congressional Baseball Game!— Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) June 12, 2025
Couldn’t have asked for a better support team here in DC! Another huge win for Republicans 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Aq3cZ8Ayl6
Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot in 2017 by a left-wing activist at a GOP practice, was first at bat.
The Congressional Baseball Game will always have special meaning to me. I am blessed that I was able to be the first at bat.— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 11, 2025
Team GOP is fired up and ready to win tonight. Let’s play ball! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/LQqYmuxWQW
Tonight at the #CongressionalBaseballGame Republicans are wearing a patch, 6/14/17, in memory of when a Democrat showed up at the GOP baseball practice and attempted a mass murder. Most Americans don't know about this because the media doesn't report on Democrat violence. pic.twitter.com/8FazbyeVvl— Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) June 12, 2025
Republicans celebrated the win, with Scalise noting they're not tired of it yet.
Team GOP takes the WIN!! 🏆🇺🇸— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 12, 2025
Proud to take the field with my Republican colleagues tonight and bring home the win. We raised $2.8 million for local charities. We’re not tired of winning! pic.twitter.com/sYcF6ZbLiA
🚨 GOP WINS 13-2!! 🚨— Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) June 12, 2025
5 year winning streak for Republicans.
The annual Congressional Baseball Game raised $2.7 million tonight for 40+ local charities. pic.twitter.com/uhmxKSTK22
Another GOP VICTORY at the annual Congressional baseball game—with more than 30,000 tickets sold and $2.8 million raised for charity! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/S9oSimhzbE— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) June 12, 2025
