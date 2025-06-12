Watch the Expressions of These Libs As Batya Ungar-Sargon Explains Trump's Mandate on...
Republicans Once Again Defeat Democrats in Congressional Baseball Game

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 12, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Republicans dominated Democrats in Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game, 13-2, marking the GOP’s fifth consecutive win in the annual charity event.  

Organizers sold more than 30,000 tickets for the game and reportedly raised more than $2.8 million, money that goes toward charities in the Washington, D.C., area. 

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), who was seriously injured in a ladder fall two years ago, pitched five innings for the GOP, striking out seven Democrats.

“I am going to take an ice bath tomorrow,” Steube quipped after the game. 

The MVP award went to Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas), who made a spectacular diving catch to end the first inning after Democrats loaded the bases. 

Pfluger’s close play went viral on social media. (NY Post

Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot in 2017 by a left-wing activist at a GOP practice, was first at bat. 

Republicans celebrated the win, with Scalise noting they're not tired of it yet.

