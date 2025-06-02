After Horrendous Attack, Miller Vows Total Reversal of ‘Suicidal’ Migration
Boise 'Pride Season Kickoff' Event Was Canceled. Here's Why.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 02, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Esteban Felix

Organizers of a “Pride Season Kickoff” event in Boise, Idaho, cancelled their June 6 affair due to low attendance.  

The group typically hosts a major "pride" festival in September, but decided to have a June event "to address community requests for more LGBTQ+ programming" during "Pride season," reports KTVB7. 

"When new events are introduced—especially outside our flagship September festival—they depend heavily on early community buy-in," Boise Pride said. "Showing up early and helping spread the word can make the difference between an event that struggles and one that thrives."

In a statement on Facebook, the group explained its decision to cancel the June event.

“We created the Pride Season Kickoff to bring more Pride to June, based on community demand,” Boise Pride wrote. “But despite strong interest, attendance didn’t reach the level needed to hold the event responsibly. As a result, the June 6 event is canceled and all tickets have been refunded. 

“We remain committed to growing Pride in Boise—but it takes more than excitement. It takes showing up,” the group continued. “Thanks for your continued support. We hope to bring this event back in the future—stronger and together.”

The decision to cancel the event comes as tensions in the city are high over "pride" issues. Last month, the Boise City Council approved a resolution making the "pride" flag an official city flag, a direct response to a new state law, HB 96, restricting which flags can be flown on government property. 

