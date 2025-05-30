Top Trump Aide Just Dropped a Dire Warning If the Courts Aren't Reined...
It Sure Looks Like a Top Figure in the Anti-Trump Russian Collusion Hoax...
David Hogg Drops Another Name That Could Be Neck-Deep in the Biden Cover-Up
Godspeed, Commish: Remembering the Lion-Heart of Bernard Kerik
Musk's Worthy DOGE Spotlight and the Fiscal Path Forward
Emil Bove Is Exactly the Kind of Judicial Nominee We Need in Trump...
Mike Johnson Sent Elon Musk a 'Long Text' After His Criticism of the...
It's Elon Musk's Last Day. Here's What Trump Has Planned.
VIP
Why Won't Trump Ask Republicans to 'Make a New Law' After Judicial Blows?...
CBS Is Tortured by Trump, Puts Rage into '60 Minutes'
Vacillation, Uncertainty and Danger Signs
Neville Witkoff
Trump's Eyes Opened on Putin. Now What Will He Do?
Here's Why This Illegal Alien Is Facing a $1.8 Million Fine
Tipsheet

Bondi Praised for Making 'One of the Best Decisions Ever' Over What She Just Told the ABA

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 30, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Attorney General Pam Bondi notified the American Bar Association that the Trump administration will no longer grant the organization access to non-public information about judicial nominees.  

Advertisement

"For several decades, the American Bar Association has received special treatment and enjoyed special access to judicial nominees," Bondi said in the letter to ABA President William Bay.  "In some administrations, the ABA received notice of nominees before a nomination was announced to the public. Some administrations would even decide whether to nominate an individual based on a rating assigned by the ABA." 

Bondi then called out the ABA for its liberal leanings.

“Unfortunately, the ABA no longer functions as a fair arbiter of nominees’ qualifications, and its ratings invariably and demonstrably favor nominees put forth by Democratic administrations,” Bondi continued. 

“Accordingly, while the ABA is free to comment on judicial nominations along with other activist organizations, there is no justification for treating the ABA differently from such other activist organizations and the Department of Justice will not do so," she added. "Specifically, the Office of Legal Policy will no longer direct nominees to provide waivers allowing the ABA access to non-public information, including bar records. Nominees will also not respond to questionnaires prepared by the ABA and will not sit for interviews with the ABA."

Recommended

Top Trump Aide Just Dropped a Dire Warning If the Courts Aren't Reined in Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The ABA website explains how it rates judicial nominees:

The Standing Committee rates each nominee "Well Qualified," "Qualified" or "Not Qualified." Unanimous committee ratings appear as a single rating. In other situations, the rating from the majority or substantial majority (2/3 or more of those voting) of the Committee is recorded first, followed by the rating or ratings of a minority of the Committee. The majority rating is the rating of the committee.

Ratings of judicial nominees are posted by Congressional session and are available for those nominated during the 101st Congress to the present. 

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) praised Bondi for making the decision to curtail the ABA's role in vetting judicial nominees: 


 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Top Trump Aide Just Dropped a Dire Warning If the Courts Aren't Reined in Matt Vespa
It Sure Looks Like a Top Figure in the Anti-Trump Russian Collusion Hoax Perjured Herself Matt Vespa
Democrats and Their DEI Albatrosses Victor Davis Hanson
Here's the Other Kennedy Who's Found Her Home in MAGA Land...For Now Matt Vespa
David Hogg Drops Another Name That Could Be Neck-Deep in the Biden Cover-Up Matt Vespa
Here's Why This Illegal Alien Is Facing a $1.8 Million Fine Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Top Trump Aide Just Dropped a Dire Warning If the Courts Aren't Reined in Matt Vespa
Advertisement