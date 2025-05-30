It's Elon Musk's Last Day. Here's What Trump Has Planned.

President Trump will hold a White House press conference on Friday alongside Elon Musk to mark his official last day in his role as a special government employee.

Advertisement

“This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific! See you tomorrow at the White House,” Trump wrote on Truth Social about the 1:30 p.m. event.

"I am having a Press Conference tomorrow at 1:30 P.M. EST, with @ElonMusk, at the Oval Office. This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific! See you tomorrow at the White House." –President Donald J. Trump… pic.twitter.com/7qF1SC1KJb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 30, 2025

On Wednesday, Musk announced his official departure from the administration, where since the start of Trump’s second term, he led an effort to rein in waste, fraud, and abuse across the federal government through the Department of Government Efficiency.

Special government employees are limited to serving no more than 130 days in a one-year period.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk posted on X. "The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

As of Friday morning, there has been an estimated $175 billion in savings through a “combination of asset sales, contract/lease cancellations and renegotiations, fraud and improper payment deletion, grant cancellations, interest savings, programmatic changes, regulatory savings, and workforce reductions,” DOGE's website states.

Sen. Ted Cruz argued on Wednesday that despite the flak Musk has received for his efforts in the government, particularly from Democrats, the American people should be thanking him.

“I think the American people ought to be saying to Elon, thank you, thank you, thank you. He came and spent four months working for the American people, free of charge, didn’t collect a salary, made nothing," the Texas Republican said on Fox News. "He rooted out massive waste, fraud and abuse, and he did so at enormous cost to himself. You look at his stockholdings, his stockholdings dropped tens of billions of dollars. It was a personal sacrifice and the death threats that were directed against him were massive. I think Elon is an extraordinary entrepreneur, an extraordinary business leader.”

Despite Musk's departure, the work of DOGE will continue and Musk will continue to be an advisor, Vice President JD Vance said.