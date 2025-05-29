Trump Pardons Former Army Officer Punished for Refusing Military's COVID Protocols

President Trump pardoned a former Army officer who was found guilty in 2022 of violating the military’s COVID protocols.

Former Lt. Mark Bashaw reportedly refused to take the COVID vaccine, would not remote work, did not submit negative COVID tests before reporting for work, and would not wear a mask.

Advertisement

Bashaw submitted a religious exemption for all vaccines, insisting he would “rely on my God-given immune system," but was among the thousands denied, according to Stars and Stripes.

In his inauguration speech, Trump vowed to reinstate service members "unjustly expelled from our military for objecting to the COVID vaccine mandate with full back pay." It's unclear if Bashaw will seek to be reinstated after the pardon.

Within weeks of being sworn into office for his second presidential term, Trump issued an executive action directing the defense secretary and the secretary of homeland security to reinstate members of the military who were discharged for their refusal to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Thousands of active-duty and reserve service members were discharged for refusing the vaccine, but Bashaw was the first known example of a military member convicted in a court-martial over a refusal to comply with coronavirus directives, Army Times reported. Though he was not punished, the convictions left him with a criminal record. (The Washington Post)

Bashaw was one of the more than two dozen individuals Trump granted pardons and commutations to this week.

In a post on X, he thanked the president and his team and called for accountability.