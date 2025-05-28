DOGE Just Scored a Tremendous Victory in Federal Court
The DOJ Just Sued North Carolina

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 28, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced a lawsuit against the State of North Carolina and the North Carolina State Board of Elections for its inaccurate voter rolls—a violation of the Help America Vote Act.

The lawsuit alleges the state did not require a proper form of identification—a driver’s license or the last four digits of a Social Security number—in its voter registration form, a clear violation of HAVA.

On March 25, President Donald J. Trump signed Executive Order 14248 entitled “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections” to ensure that elections are being held in compliance with federal laws that guard against illegal voting, unlawful discrimination, and other forms of fraud, error, or suspicion. The election integrity issues raised in this action are a core component of the Federal election laws that Congress has statutorily charged the Attorney General of the United States, through the Civil Rights Division, to enforce. […]

The Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section enforces the civil provisions of federal statutes that protect the integrity of the vote, including the Voting Rights Act, National Voter Registration Act, Help America Vote Act, and the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act. (DOJ)

“Accurate voter registration rolls are critical to ensure that elections in North Carolina are conducted fairly, accurately, and without fraud,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division. “The Department of Justice will not hesitate to file suit against jurisdictions that maintain inaccurate voter registration rolls in violation of federal voting laws.”

