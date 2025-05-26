Get Ready for Another Round of Legislative Heartburn in the Senate Over Trump's...
Did You Catch What Trump Added in His Deleted, Then Reposted Memorial Day Message?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 26, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump deleted and then reposted a Memorial Day message to the nation on Truth Social early Monday morning.

After wishing everyone a “Happy Memorial Day,” the president called out the Biden administration and other progressive Democrats in an all-caps post.

“Happy Memorial Day to all, including the scum that spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through warped radical left minds, who allowed 21,000,000 million people to illegally enter our country, many of them being criminals and the mentally insane, through an open border that only an incompetent president would approve, and through judges who are on a mission to keep murderers, drug dealers, rapists, gang members, and released prisoners from all over the world, in our country so they can rob, murder, and rape again—all protected by these USA hating judges who suffer from an ideology that is sick, and very dangerous for our country. Hopefully the United States Supreme Court, and other good and compassionate judges throughout the land, will save us from the decisions of the monsters who want our country to go to hell.”

As Mediaite noted, Trump reposted the message to correct typos and add the following:

“But fear not, we have made great progress over the last 4 months, and America will soon be safe and great again! Again, Happy Memorial Day, and God Bless America!” 

