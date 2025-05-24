New England State Becomes First in the Area to Ban Sanctuary City Policies

New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte signed legislation Thursday that bans sanctuary cities in the state and supports cooperation between federal immigration authorities and local and state law enforcement.

“I said from the beginning that we won’t let our state go the way of Massachusetts and their billion-dollar illegal immigrant crisis,” she said in a statement after signing House Bill 511 and Senate Bill 62. “Today, we’re delivering on our promise by banning sanctuary cities and supporting law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities. New Hampshire will never be a sanctuary for criminals, and we will keep working every day to remain the safest state in the nation.”

According to the New Hampshire Municipal Association, there are no sanctuary cities in the state, while a handful of cities and towns in the state have described themselves as "welcoming cities" that encourage a welcoming environment for all people, regardless of their race, ethnicity or origin. But state Republican lawmakers pointed to between nine and 12 cities and towns in New Hampshire that they have identified over the years as welcome or sanctuary cities. (Fox News Digital)

There will be NO sanctuary cities in New Hampshire — period. pic.twitter.com/1n7BSmvd07 — Governor Kelly Ayotte (@KellyAyotte) May 22, 2025

Ayotte, who previously represented New Hampshire in the U.S. Senate, campaigned on the issue, using the slogan “Don’t Mass Up New Hampshire” in her 2024 bid for governor, taking a jab at neighboring Massachusetts over its lax immigration policies.

DON'T MASS UP NEW HAMPSHIRE! pic.twitter.com/uwLwXl2cK0 — Governor Kelly Ayotte (@KellyAyotte) May 22, 2025

Promises Made. Results Delivered. ✅



Thanks to the leadership of Governor @KellyAyotte and work of @NHHouseGOP and @NHSenateGOP we have banned sanctuary cities, ensuring New Hampshire communities are safe and secure. https://t.co/G2JulZOyWX — Sen. Bill Gannon (@SenatorGannon) May 22, 2025

