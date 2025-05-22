ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! TODAY ONLY
The MAGA and America First Agenda Is Stronger Than Ever Before
Here's What We've Learned About the Leftist Judge Who Blocked Trump's Overhaul of...
Grieving Father of Murdered Israeli Embassy Staffer Reveals What's Ironic About His Daught...
'Absolutely Out of Control': Trump Torches Judge Who Tried Blocking Deportations of Rapist...
Voters Were Asked Who Represents the Democrats — The Answers Say It All
Trump’s New MAHA Commission Drops First Report — And It’s Worse Than We...
Sick Perversion of the Woke Left: 5th Grade Christian Girl Has Bible Verses...
VIP
Vermont Governor Pledges to Veto Gun Control Measure
VIP
West Hollywood Looking to Jump on Gun Insurance Mandate Train
DHS Terminates Harvard's Student Visa Program. The University Responds.
Two Israeli Embassy Staffers Were Murdered Last Night. Here’s How Ilhan Omar Reacted.
Chairman Comer Continues His Investigation Into Biden’s Decline
Speaker Johnson Gets the Job Done on Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
Tipsheet

Ramaphosa Probably Should Have Double Checked His Guest's Story Before Bringing Him to Trump Meeting

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 22, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

South African golfer Retief Goosen joined President Cyril Ramaphosa in his Oval Office meeting with President Trump on Wednesday and ended up lending support to the commander in chief’s concern about white farmers in the nation.

Advertisement

After a back and forth with his South African counterpart, Trump turned to Goosen and fellow golfer Ernie Els for their perspective.

“I know there was a lot of anger through the transition, there was a lot of stuff happening in the apartheid days,” Els said. “We grew in the apartheid era, but I don’t think two wrongs make a right.”

When the president asked Goosen, he acknowledged some “issues” his family has had. 

“My dad was a property developer as well as a part-time farmer, and, yeah, some of his buddy farmers got killed,” he told Trump. “The farm is still going. My brothers run it, but it's a constant battle with farms. … They’re trying to burn the farms down, to chase you away. So it is, it is a concern to try make a living as a farmer. … Without our farmers, there’s no food on the plate."

When pressed to explain further, Goosen said his family has installed electric fencing but they live in fear when they have to leave. 

“They left behind electric fences, you know, try to be, at night, safe. But it is constant whenever you leave that something could happen. … Both of them have been attacked in their houses. My mom's been attacked in our house when she was 80. So it is difficult. But the guys live a great life despite everything going on."

Recommended

Here's What We've Learned About the Leftist Judge Who Blocked Trump's Overhaul of the Dept. of Education Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The revelation likely didn't go as the South African leader expected bringing along the two longtime acquaintances of Trump, believing that "listening to the voices of South Africans, some of whom are his good friends," would prove the U.S. president wrong. 

“If there was Afrikaner farmer genocide, I can bet you these three gentlemen would not be here,” he said pointing to Goosen, Els, and John Steenhuisen, his agriculture minister. “It will take him, President Trump, listening to their stories, to their perspective.”

Better double check those stories next time. 

Editor’s Note: To celebrate the passage of the tremendous One Big, Beautiful Bill, we’re offering a fire sale on VIP memberships

Join us in the fight against the radical left today and support our reporting as President Trump continues to usher in the Golden Age of America. Use promo code POTUS47  at checkout to get 74% off!

Tags: SOUTH AFRICA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What We've Learned About the Leftist Judge Who Blocked Trump's Overhaul of the Dept. of Education Matt Vespa
DHS Terminates Harvard's Student Visa Program. The University Responds. Leah Barkoukis
Voters Were Asked Who Represents the Democrats — The Answers Say It All Jeff Charles
Let’s Roll the Dice on Primarying These RINOs Kurt Schlichter
Ed Martin Named the Top Three Suspects in the Biden Autopen Fiasco Matt Vespa
Two Israeli Embassy Staffers Were Murdered Last Night. Here’s How Ilhan Omar Reacted. Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What We've Learned About the Leftist Judge Who Blocked Trump's Overhaul of the Dept. of Education Matt Vespa
Advertisement