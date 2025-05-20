Elon Musk Gives a Savage Response to Bill Gates
The Media Really Tried to Prop Up a Cancer-Ridden, Brain-Dead President
Top Democrat Doubles Down on the Biden Cover-Up
Trump Is on the Hill Today, and He's Got a Message for House...
Ex-MSNBC Analyst's Initial Take on the Biden Mental Health Cover-Up Just Had Gasoline...
Justice Department Launches Investigation Into Chicago Mayor's DEI Hiring Practices
Ken Paxton Is Coming for Cornyn’s Seat — And He Might Actually Win
Why the Left Fears Birthrates
Frank Biden's Statement After Joe Left the Race Now Makes Sense
President Trump’s Plan to DOGE-ify Deportations
Hillary Clinton Offered Her Opinion on Having a Republican Female President
Watch: How the Trump Administration Is Circumventing California's 'Sanctuary' Policies
House Democrats' Statement on Rep. McIver Being Federally Charged Is Downright Laughable
A Group of Illegal Aliens Squatted in a Florida Woman's Home for Months
Tipsheet

Watch What RFK Jr. Had to Say to Global Health Officials About Trump's Decision to Withdraw From WHO

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 20, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

In a video statement to global health officials meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, for the 78th World Health Assembly, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. explained President Trump’s decision to back out of the World Health Organization and shared the administration’s health priorities. 

Advertisement

“Like many legacy institutions, the WHO has become mired in bureaucratic bloat, entrenched paradigms, conflicts of interest, and international power politics,” he said. “While the United States has provided the lion’s share of the organization’s funding historically, other countries such as China have exerted undue influence over its operations in ways that serve their own interests and not particularly the interests of the global public.”

Kennedy said this became obvious during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the WHO suppressed reports about human-to-human transmission and worked with China to back the theory that the coronavirus originated from bats.

“Not only has the WHO capitulated to political pressure from China, it’s also failed to maintain an organization characterized by transparency and fair governance by and for its Member States,” Kennedy added. “The WHO often acts like it has forgotten that its members must remain accountable to their own citizens and not to transnational or corporate interests.”

While Secretary Kennedy said cooperation on global health is still important to the Trump administration, it’s not working well under the WHO. 

Recommended

Former Biden WH Staffers Reveal They Knew Something Else Was Off About Joe...and It Wasn't Memory-Related Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“We need to reboot the whole system, as we’re doing in the United States,” Kennedy continued, noting the administration will keep working on infectious diseases and pandemic preparedness but will focus on the chronic disease epidemic.  

Kennedy said the United States’ intent to withdraw from the WHO should be a “wake-up call” for global health leaders.

“We’ve already been in contact with like-minded countries and we encourage others to consider joining us,” he said.

Tags: HEALTH WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Biden WH Staffers Reveal They Knew Something Else Was Off About Joe...and It Wasn't Memory-Related Matt Vespa
We Have No Moral Obligation to Forgive or Forget the Biden Lies Kurt Schlichter
Top Democrat Doubles Down on the Biden Cover-Up Katie Pavlich
Frank Biden's Statement After Joe Left the Race Now Makes Sense Leah Barkoukis
House Democrats' Statement on Rep. McIver Being Federally Charged Is Downright Laughable Rebecca Downs
Watch: How the Trump Administration Is Circumventing California's 'Sanctuary' Policies Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Former Biden WH Staffers Reveal They Knew Something Else Was Off About Joe...and It Wasn't Memory-Related Matt Vespa
Advertisement