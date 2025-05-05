The Anti-Trump Media Is Awfully Quiet About This Story Now
The Daily Beast Had a Funny Headline About Jen Psaki Realizing Joe Biden...
Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy Went on the Warpath After This Horrific Scene Was...
Oh, the Latest News Out of Antarctica Is a Huge Blow to the...
VIP
Democrats Are Trying To Raise Money Off Defunding NPR And PBS
HHS Releases Damning Report on 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Gun Control Crowd Explodes After Trump Admin Pulls ATF Display
Race, And The Biggest Mass Psyop In Human History
VIP
Here's What Trump Did After Reports Amazon Was Going to Include Tariff Info...
Can Trump Win?
Harvard's Disgraceful 'Bothsidesism' Confirms Its Systemic Anti-Semitism Problem
Lessons From My Friend’s Execution in Evin Prison
VIP
Trump Named Potential Successors. How Do They and the Party Fare in 2028?
An Air Traffic Controller Just Sounded the Alarm About Flying to This Airport
Tipsheet

These Are the Three Steps the Trump Administration Is Taking to Usher in Economic Growth

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 05, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent laid out the Trump administration’s economic plan that will bring about the most prosperous decade in U.S. history for both Wall Street and Main Street. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Bessent laid out three steps the Trump administration is taking to usher in economic growth in America.

Advertisement

First, global trade is being renegotiated, as tariffs are an effective means by which international commerce can be balanced, Bessent explained.

“They reduce trade barriers in other countries, opening more markets to American producers while also bringing back thousands of manufacturing jobs,” he said. 

“Economic security is national security,” he added. “The Covid pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in our supply chain and the risk of relying on other countries for critical manufacturing. Tariffs can increase our industrial capacity and strengthen our national security by reshoring supply. They can also raise substantial revenue.”

The second step is making the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 permanent, plus adopting President Trump’s new tax priorities, such as no tax on tips, overtime and Social Security. 

“Trump’s tax reforms will improve the quality of life for Americans harmed by reckless trade policies,” Bessent said. “Advancing these reforms and making the 2017 tax cuts permanent will provide individuals and businesses with certainty and build economic momentum.”

The third step is deregulation, which will allow America to build everything from homes to factories, power plants, data centers, and more. 

Energy dominance is a key part of the administration’s deregulation agenda, he added. 

“Critics of the Trump economic agenda attack individual policies in isolation,” Bessent said. “This cherry-picking tactic ignores how these policies are interconnected. Trade, tax cuts and deregulation aren’t stand-alone measures but interlocking parts of an engine designed to drive economic growth and domestic manufacturing.”

Recommended

The Anti-Trump Media Is Awfully Quiet About This Story Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Touting the last two jobs reports, Bessent said the “engine is already starting.” 

“The American people should expect to hear the engine humming during the second half of 2025,” he said. “With all pistons moving, we’ll see more jobs, more manufacturing, more growth, a more robust national defense, higher wages, lower taxes, less-burdensome regulation, cheaper energy, less national debt and less dependence on China—all while maintaining a strong dollar.

“This is how we restore the working class, re-establish the U.S. as an industrial powerhouse, and right the wrongs of lopsided trade policies,” Bessent continued. “This is how we pave the way for Wall Street’s next 40-year run while making sure Main Street runs alongside it. This is how we make America great again for all Americans.”

 

 

 

Tags: JOBS AND ECONOMY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Anti-Trump Media Is Awfully Quiet About This Story Now Matt Vespa
Oh, the Latest News Out of Antarctica Is a Huge Blow to the Global Warming Crowd Matt Vespa
All GOP Senators Have to Do Is Not Be Dumb, So We’re in Trouble Kurt Schlichter
Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy Went on the Warpath After This Horrific Scene Was Revealed at His Bar Matt Vespa
The Daily Beast Had a Funny Headline About Jen Psaki Realizing Joe Biden Was Brain-dead Matt Vespa
An Air Traffic Controller Just Sounded the Alarm About Flying to This Airport Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Anti-Trump Media Is Awfully Quiet About This Story Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement