Tipsheet

Trump Signs Order Creating Religious Liberty Commission

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 02, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday establishing a commission with the goal of protecting religious liberty in the nation.

“The Founders envisioned a Nation in which religious voices and views are integral to a vibrant public square and human flourishing and in which religious people and institutions are free to practice their faith without fear of discrimination or hostility from the Government,” the order states. 

In recent years, however, religious liberty has come under attack at the federal, state, and local level. 

“These policies attempt to infringe upon longstanding conscience protections, prevent parents from sending their children to religious schools, threaten loss of funding or denial of non-profit tax status for faith-based entities, and single out religious groups and institutions for exclusion from governmental programs,” the order continues. “Some opponents of religious liberty would remove religion entirely from public life.  Others characterize religious liberty as inconsistent with civil rights, despite religions’ vital roles in the abolition of slavery; the passage of Federal civil rights laws; and the provision of indispensable social, educational, and health services.

“President Ronald Reagan reminded us that ‘freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction,’” the order adds. “Americans need to be reacquainted with our Nation’s superb experiment in religious freedom in order to preserve it against emerging threats.  Therefore, the Federal Government will promote citizens’ pride in our foundational history, identify emerging threats to religious liberty, uphold Federal laws that protect all citizens’ full participation in a pluralistic democracy, and protect the free exercise of religion.”

According to the order, the commission will report on current threats to religious liberty at home, develop strategies to preserve and enhance religious liberty in the future, and create programs to celebrate the nation's religious pluralism. 

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will serve as the commission's chairman. 

“I am honored to be selected as the Chairman of the Religious Liberty Commission by President Trump," he said. "The commission is comprised of some of the foremost faith leaders, scholars, and thinkers of our time. We will carry out the president’s important mission to preserve and strengthen religious liberty in our country. I thank President Trump for his steadfast commitment to ensuring our nation returns to our founding principles of faith and religious liberty." 

