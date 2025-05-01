The White House Launches Familiar Looking Website for 'Trusted News Sites and Resources'

The White House launched a Drudge Report-style website on Wednesday designed to be a “hub to trusted news sites and resources.”
As of Thursday, links on the site direct readers to updates from the White House’s Rapid Response X account and news stories from sources such as Fox News, Breitbart, the New York Post, and more.
"It's a place for supporters of the president's agenda to get the real news all in one place in a shareable and readable format," a White House official told Axios. "The website will be a one-stop shop for news and is part of the Trump administration's effort to provide transparency and institute policies that put America first."
🇺🇸The White House has its own wire now.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 1, 2025
Read what we're reading ➡️ https://t.co/4FKzXvskXb pic.twitter.com/vk7ryBSKh0
The Trump @WhiteHouse launches a great news wire with an old school style many of us recall— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 1, 2025
Nicely played
Link (and reference to the old school site) in the next post pic.twitter.com/KkU8Dp85gd
It’s like going back in time to scroll Drudge when it was good— Still Boneless (@still_boneless) May 1, 2025
A mass triggering has occurred. https://t.co/xxi9zx3cDN— Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 1, 2025
Recommended
The Drudge Report hit back.
The Drudge Report – a former ally-turned-critic of President Donald Trump – responded to the White House Wire’s launch with its own series of headlines.
“IT TAKES AN ENTIRE WEST WING TO COMPETE WITH DRUDGE…” wrote the Drudge Report. “DEVELOPING: TRUMP LAUNCHING HIS OWN DRUDGE REPORT… USING TAXPAYER DOLLARS!”
In a statement to Status News’ Oliver Darcy, Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge said, “I’m considering a $1 trillion lawsuit!” (Mediaite)
