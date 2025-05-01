There's a Reason Why the Liberal Media Says Trump's First 100 Days Are...
House GOP Reps Mock Dems for Being Totally Lost and Adrift
Wait, This Guy Hasn't Left the Secret Service?
Hakeem Jeffries Just Issued a Hilarious Order to His Party. It Involves El...
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth: Please Root Out Biden-Era Abortion Propaganda in Army...
Canada Embraces the Collapsing Leftist Project
Let Them Eat...Something Else
VIP
Musk Appears to Bid Farewell to the President's Cabinet...For Now
The First 100 Days for the Trump-Hating Left
Destroying the Norms
Reversing the Coarsening of America
It's Not Just Antisemitism; It's Marxist Indoctrination
The Demise of the Democrat Party
No 'Millionaires’ Tax Hike.' Instead, Spending Cuts.
Tipsheet

The White House Launches Familiar Looking Website for 'Trusted News Sites and Resources'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 01, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Michael Caulfield

The White House launched a Drudge Report-style website on Wednesday designed to be a “hub to trusted news sites and resources.” 

As of Thursday, links on the site direct readers to updates from the White House’s Rapid Response X account and news stories from sources such as Fox News, Breitbart, the New York Post, and more.

Advertisement

"It's a place for supporters of the president's agenda to get the real news all in one place in a shareable and readable format," a White House official told Axios. "The website will be a one-stop shop for news and is part of the Trump administration's effort to provide transparency and institute policies that put America first." 

Recommended

There's a Reason Why the Liberal Media Says Trump's First 100 Days Are Disastrous Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Drudge Report hit back. 

The Drudge Report – a former ally-turned-critic of President Donald Trump – responded to the White House Wire’s launch with its own series of headlines.

“IT TAKES AN ENTIRE WEST WING TO COMPETE WITH DRUDGE…” wrote the Drudge Report. “DEVELOPING: TRUMP LAUNCHING HIS OWN DRUDGE REPORT… USING TAXPAYER DOLLARS!”

In a statement to Status News’ Oliver Darcy, Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge said, “I’m considering a $1 trillion lawsuit!” (Mediaite)

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's a Reason Why the Liberal Media Says Trump's First 100 Days Are Disastrous Matt Vespa
Wait, This Guy Hasn't Left the Secret Service? Matt Vespa
Trump Didn't Have to Humiliate '60 Minutes' Like This, but He Did It Anyway Jeff Charles
Prosecute Mayorkas. For Murder. Ann Coulter
Trump and His Team Win When They Lead From the Front Kurt Schlichter
Hakeem Jeffries Just Issued a Hilarious Order to His Party. It Involves El Salvador. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's a Reason Why the Liberal Media Says Trump's First 100 Days Are Disastrous Matt Vespa
Advertisement