Feds Bust Colorado Nightclub With 'Some of the Worst People Illegally in our Country'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 28, 2025 8:00 AM
Drug Enforcement Administration via AP

More than 100 illegal aliens were taken into custody after federal agents executed an enforcement operation at a nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, early Sunday morning.

Posting video of the operation on social media, the DEA Rocky Mountain Division said the multi-agency operation, which included state and federal partners, also resulted in the seizure of weapons and drugs at the underground nightclub.

“Only those here illegally or those with warrants were taken into custody,” the DEA said. “Most partygoers were eventually released.”

"As we approach his 100 days in office @POTUS Trump’s directive to make America safe again is achieving results!" said Attorney General Pam Bondi. 

"A big Raid last night on some of the worst people illegally in our Country — Drug Dealers, Murderers, and other Violent Criminals, of all shapes and sizes, and Judges don’t want to send them back to where they came from," Trump wrote about the raid on Truth Social. "If we don’t win this battle at the Supreme Court, our Country, as we know it, is FINISHED! It will be a Crime ridden MESS. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Tags: COLORADO ILLEGAL ALIENS

