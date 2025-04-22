Dem Staffer Who Filmed His Sexcapades in a Senate Hearing Room Later Checked...
Tipsheet

How Trump Handled Biggs Entering the AZ Governor's Race After He Already Endorsed GOP Businesswoman

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 22, 2025 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump has endorsed two Republicans in Arizona’s gubernatorial race, saying on Truth Social he liked both GOP candidates, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson.

The president initially offered his endorsement to Robson when Biggs wasn’t in the race, but when the lawmaker threw his hat in the ring, Trump decided to support him as well.  

“I like Karrin Taylor Robson of Arizona a lot, and when she asked me to Endorse her, with nobody else running, I Endorsed her, and was happy to do so,” Trump said. “When Andy Biggs decided to run for Governor, quite unexpectedly, I had a problem—Two fantastic candidates, two terrific people, two wonderful champions, and it is therefore my Great Honor TO GIVE MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT TO BOTH. Either one will never let you down.”

Robson entered the race in February saying she wanted to defeat "radical Katie Hobbs" and support President Trump's agenda, especially at the border. 

Biggs, meanwhile, announced his bid for governor on Saturday at the Republican Party of Arizona’s annual meeting.

“We should be the reddest state in the country,” Biggs said, reports KJZZ. “We should control our border; we should get better education; we should get water infrastructure in place."

Biggs, who believes "Arizona could be the Florida of the West," thanked Trump for the endorsement.

"Thank you, @realDonaldTrump! It’s been an honor to support you and fight for your agenda since 2016," he wrote on X. "I look forward to fighting along side you as Governor of Arizona, the greatest state in the nation!"

