Biden Is About to Make His First Public Address Since Leaving Office

President Biden on Tuesday will deliver his public remarks since leaving office at the national conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled in Chicago.

“We are deeply honored President Biden is making his first public appearance at ACRD’s sold-out conference,” Rachel Buck, the organization’s executive director, said in a statement announcing the former president will headline the event.

"As bipartisan leaders have long agreed, Americans who retire after paying into Social Security their whole lives deserve the vital support and caring services they receive," Buck added. "We are thrilled the president will be joining us to discuss how we can work together for a stable and successful future for Social Security."

Biden, who left office with low approval ratings and has largely stayed out of the public eye since exiting office, will be joined by former elected officials from both parties.

Former Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), former Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and former Social Security Administrator Martin O'Malley will also be in attendance.

“Our focus is on enabling the Social Security Administration to meet claimants’ needs by reducing red tape, strengthening claims processing, and ensuring unnecessary spending is eliminated,” Blunt said in a statement. “Such progress is of profound importance to these vital programs and the millions of Americans who depend on them.”