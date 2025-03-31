Homan Chimes in After Rochester Leaders Reprimand Local Cops for Assisting Federal Agents

A New York police union blasted Rochester leaders for their reaction to local cops responding to a request for assistance from Border Patrol agents.

The call came after federal agents pulled over a van with about eight people inside. Rochester police officers responded with lights and sirens, ordered the suspects to get out of the van, and helped handcuff them, according to local reports.

But those actions violated Rochester’s sanctuary city policies, Democrat Mayor Malik Evans Evans said.

"Our policy is crystal clear,” he noted. “City police officers do not help or participate in federal immigration activities. Every RPD officer — I've instructed the chief — every officer receives more training on general orders to make sure all members are fully aware and fully understand this policy."

Police chief David Smith said he watched the body cam video and was concerned by the assistance federal agents received from local law enforcement officers.

"We are not to be handcuffing subjects," Smith said. "We are not to be doing pat frisks on subjects, and we are absolutely not going to be detaining them or putting them into our cars."

The officers were defended by the Rochester Police Locust Club union.

“The officers on scene asked no questions of the occupants about their immigration status or relevant documents. No force was used … Once the scene was secured, that ended RPD’s involvement in the matter,” the group said in a statement. “The Mayor’s statements today about this incident represent a complete overreaction to what did (and did not) happen on Monday. The Locust Club members who responded did absolutely nothing wrong, other than to answer a call for help from another agency.”

Border czar Tom Homan offered his support and said "help is coming."

"I stand with the officers of the Rochester, New York Police Department that answered the emergency assistance call from the U.S Border Patrol," he said on X. "The men and women of the Border Patrol have never refused the request for assistance from any law enforcement agency when they are available. That is the way it should be. Law enforcement officers should not be abandoned in the time of need because of politics. Sanctuary policies endanger our police and the public. President Trump and AG Pam Bondi are committed to taking them on and so am I. Help is coming!"