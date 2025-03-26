'The Gravy Train Is Over': HUD, DHS Crack Down on Federally Funded Housing for Illegal Immigrants

The Trump administration on Monday moved to bar illegal immigrants from living in public housing.

In a newly released memorandum of understanding, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Scott Turner, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, committed to “ending the wasteful misappropriation of taxpayer dollars to benefit illegal aliens instead of assisting American citizens, especially veterans, in need.”

The two agency heads vowed to end the Biden administration’s disastrous policies that put illegal immigrants over American citizens on housing funds and subsidies.

“By working more closely together and with greater collaboration, we will identify illegal aliens who are ineligible for Federal housing assistance and take remedial measures to end this waste and abuse, including referral for immigration enforcement actions,” the MOU concludes.

HUD cited data from the Center for Immigration Studies showing that about 59% of illegal migrant households benefit from at least one government welfare program, creating roughly $42 billion in costs. The agency said there are at least 9 million residents of public and subsidized housing “without proper information sharing to determine eligibility status.” In addition to signing the MOU, Turner also instructed the offices of Public and Indian Housing (PIH), Moving to Work (MTW) and Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) to comply with federal laws that already prohibit HUD-funded service providers from providing financial assistance to illegal migrants. (New York Post)

"The entire government will work together to identify abuse and exploitation of public benefits and make sure those in this country illegally are not receiving federal benefits or other financial incentives to stay illegally," Noem said. "If you are an illegal immigrant, you should leave now. The gravy train is over."