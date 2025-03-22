NY Post Columnist Reveals the Impeachment Trap a Radical Judge Set for Trump
Bukele's Assessment of What Activist Judges Are Doing to Trump Agenda Goes Viral—for Good Reason

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 22, 2025 9:00 AM
El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, is in agreement with President Trump that activist judges in the U.S. need to be reined in.

After the president called for the impeachment of the judge who ruled against his deportation plan, Bukele issued a response, which has since gone viral, racking up 158 million views at the time of writing.

 “The U.S. is facing a judicial coup,” he wrote on X, with many in agreement. 

Apparently referring to Judge James E. Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Trump made the case for impeachment. 

"WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY," Trump said on Truth Social.

The post came after Boasberg tried to stop deportation flights of violent criminal aliens mid-air.

Last month, Bukele explained that “'check and balances’ don’t truly exist unless the judicial branch can also be checked and balanced."

Commenting on a response from Elon Musk, Bukele added: "If you don’t impeach the corrupt judges, you CANNOT fix the country. They will form a cartel (a judicial dictatorship) and block all reforms, protecting the systemic corruption that put them in their seats."

As Matt reported on Friday, Trump eviscerated these judges trying to stop what the American people voted for. 

