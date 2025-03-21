Another Wrongfully Detained American Has Been Released

The Taliban released an American man abducted more than two years ago while traveling in Afghanistan in a deal Qatar helped broker.

On Thursday, the State Department announced that Delta Airlines mechanic George Glezmann was on his way home, marking the third American released from the country since President Trump’s inauguration.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to the State of Qatar, whose steadfast commitment and diplomatic efforts were instrumental in securing George’s release,” the State Department said. “Qatar has consistently proven to be a reliable partner and trusted mediator, facilitating complex negotiations.

“George’s release is a positive and constructive step,” the statement added. “It is also a reminder that other Americans are still detained in Afghanistan. President Trump will continue his tireless work to free ALL Americans unjustly detained around the world.”

Glezmann was being accompanied back to the U.S., through Qatar’s capital, Doha, by Adam Boehler, who has been handling hostage issues for President Donald Trump’s administration. The Taliban disclosed earlier Thursday that Boehler had met with a delegation that included Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Glezmann, 66, was in Afghanistan as a tourist at the time of his abduction and has visited more than 100 countries as part of his passion for exploring different cultures, according to a profile on the website of the Foley Foundation, an organization that advocates for the release of Americans detained by foreign countries. The release of Glezmann is part of what the Taliban has previously described as the “normalization” of ties between the U.S. and Afghanistan following the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. [...] [T]he U.S. did not give up any prisoner to secure Glezmann’s release, which was done as a goodwill gesture, according to an official briefed on the matter who insisted on anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations. On Thursday, Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Glezmann’s release on “humanitarian grounds.” In a statement, it said the “Islamic Emirate again reaffirms its longstanding position that dialogue, understanding and diplomacy provide effective avenues for resolving all issues.” (AP)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed Glezmann home.