With This Story, Is It Any Wonder Why the AP Is Still Banned...
Top White House Aide Smacking Down a CNN Host Over Illegal Immigration Was...
The Fake News Media Tried to Create a Sex Scandal Involving Trump. It...
No, Politico, You Can't Update a Story That Was False to Begin With
CNN's Scott Jennings Couldn't Sit Still Over This Insanity in the Wake of...
That Little Judge in the Venezuelan Deportation Dispute Is Making a Ridiculous Demand
Israel Bombards Hamas in Major Surprise Attack
VIP
The Right's Response to Antisemitism Is Exactly What Is Needed
HHS’ Civil Rights Office Announces Maine in Violation of Title IX by Allowing...
Take a Look at Some of the Criminal Aliens ICE Just Arrested in...
VIP
MSNBC Host Announces She's Leaving the Democratic Party on Live TV
This Could Be the Most Insane 'Trans' Overreach Story Yet
Advocates for Censorship Upset That Terrorists May Not Have First Amendment Rights, Rubio...
Finally: Two American Astronauts Stranded in Space for 9 Months Will Return
Tipsheet

'Promises Made, Promises Kept': White House Touts 'Good News' on Wholesale Egg Prices

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 18, 2025 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The average price of a dozen wholesale eggs has fallen drastically for the third week in a row, which will soon bring relief to cash-strapped consumers at the grocery store. 

Advertisement

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the average cost that distributors are charging retailers for a dozen white eggs was $4.15 compared to $6.85 last week.

Negotiated wholesale prices for graded loose eggs continued on a sharp downward trajectory as no significant outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been reported in March to date and the supply situation is rapidly improving. Offerings are becoming more available with light demand for mostly moderate supplies and trading. Wholesale prices for national trading of trucklot quantities of graded, loose, White Large shell eggs declined $2.70 to $4.15 per dozen ... [...]

Demand for shell eggs declined sharply over the past week as resistance to current shell egg prices grows across all sectors. Slowing HPAI outbreaks are leading to improved supply availability and wholesale market prices have responded with sharp declines over the past week. However, these declines have yet to be reflected at store shelves and, until they are, demand is expected to remain dampened. Grocers have made progress in recent days in maintaining a more consistent stock of shell eggs but some of this is due to many offering little in the way of price incentives which helped to reduce or eliminate altogether much of the panic and opportunity buying seen in some markets in February. As shelleggs are becoming more available, the sense of urgency to cover supply needs has eased and many marketers are finding prices for spot market offerings are adjusting rapidly downward in their favor. (USDA)

Recommended

Top White House Aide Smacking Down a CNN Host Over Illegal Immigration Was Absolute Cinema Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Top White House Aide Smacking Down a CNN Host Over Illegal Immigration Was Absolute Cinema Matt Vespa
With This Story, Is It Any Wonder Why the AP Is Still Banned From the White House Press Pool? Katie Pavlich
CNN's Scott Jennings Couldn't Sit Still Over This Insanity in the Wake of the Deportation Flight Fiasco Matt Vespa
The Fake News Media Tried to Create a Sex Scandal Involving Trump. It Got Brutally Slapped Down. Matt Vespa
That Little Judge in the Venezuelan Deportation Dispute Is Making a Ridiculous Demand Matt Vespa
No, Politico, You Can't Update a Story That Was False to Begin With Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Top White House Aide Smacking Down a CNN Host Over Illegal Immigration Was Absolute Cinema Matt Vespa
Advertisement