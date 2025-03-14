Trump: Who Signs Things By Autopen?!
Trump Administration Scores 'Another Big Win' on Deportation Flights

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 14, 2025 10:00 AM
Venezuela has agreed to resume deportation flights from the U.S. after pressure from the administration, Richard Grenell, Trump's envoy for special missions said Thursday. 

"I am pleased to announce that Venezuela has agreed to resume flights to pick up their citizens who broke U.S. Immigration Laws and entered the U.S. illegally,” he announced on X. 

The agreement previously fell apart after President Trump decided to revoke a license for Chevron to operate in the country.

"We are hereby reversing the concessions that Crooked Joe Biden gave to Nicolás Maduro, of Venezuela, on the oil transaction agreement," Trump announced last month on Truth Social. 

"The regime has not been transporting the violent criminals that they sent into our Country (the Good Ole’ U.S.A.) back to Venezuela at the rapid pace that they had agreed to," he added. "I am therefore ordering that the ineffective and unmet Biden "Concession Agreement" be terminated as of the March 1st option to renew."

Now it appears things are back on track and flights will resume Friday, according to Grenell. 

Tags: VENEZUELA

