Trump Administration Scores 'Another Big Win' on Deportation Flights

Venezuela has agreed to resume deportation flights from the U.S. after pressure from the administration, Richard Grenell, Trump's envoy for special missions said Thursday.

"I am pleased to announce that Venezuela has agreed to resume flights to pick up their citizens who broke U.S. Immigration Laws and entered the U.S. illegally,” he announced on X.

The agreement previously fell apart after President Trump decided to revoke a license for Chevron to operate in the country.

"We are hereby reversing the concessions that Crooked Joe Biden gave to Nicolás Maduro, of Venezuela, on the oil transaction agreement," Trump announced last month on Truth Social.

"The regime has not been transporting the violent criminals that they sent into our Country (the Good Ole’ U.S.A.) back to Venezuela at the rapid pace that they had agreed to," he added. "I am therefore ordering that the ineffective and unmet Biden "Concession Agreement" be terminated as of the March 1st option to renew."

🚨TRUMP: "We are hereby reversing the concessions that Crooked Joe Biden gave to Nicolás Maduro, of Venezuela, on the oil transaction agreement..." pic.twitter.com/ixKS61d4iA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 26, 2025

Now it appears things are back on track and flights will resume Friday, according to Grenell.

The flights will resume Friday. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 13, 2025

Thank you, @RichardGrenell. Another big win for @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and his admin as we regain control of our border. https://t.co/umX7lInF1o — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) March 13, 2025

BIG Win for Trump. Deporting migrants to VZ and US maintains control of oil



Trump negotiations = top-tier. America FIRST https://t.co/Widb8u5IYO — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 13, 2025