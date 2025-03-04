Former Rep. Mia Love's Family Gives a Heartbreaking Update About Her Health

A heartbreaking health update about former Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) was issued on her X account on Saturday, with her daughter sharing that her mother is losing her battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“Hello Friends, I’m Mia’s daughter Abigale. Many of you are aware that Mom has been fighting GBM brain cancer," she wrote. "Sadly her cancer is no longer responding to treatment and the cancer is progressing. We have a shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her."

Abigail said she is collecting memories and photos of her mother and encouraged followers to send them her way.

"I am building an archive of special memories with Mia," she added. "Please send your pictures, videos and memories to me at MiaLoveMemories@gmail.com.”

Hello Friends, I’m Mia’s daughter Abigale. Many of you are aware that Mom has been fighting GBM brain cancer. Sadly her cancer is no longer responding to treatment and the cancer is progressing. We have a shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her. I… pic.twitter.com/xlJfSC3IX7 — Mia Love (@MiaBLove) March 1, 2025

Her post was soon flooded with comments and memories.

Please join me in praying for Mia Love and her family, that God may give them comfort and strength. https://t.co/UBtjflzkqY — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 3, 2025

Mia and I were elected to Congress together in 2014 and she has been one of my closest friends in life ever since. She’s an amazing and courageous fighter and the Zeldin Family has nothing but love for her forever. ❤️ https://t.co/YSwl8qviQz pic.twitter.com/RiwBhOSif2 — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) March 1, 2025

I have over 500 photos from Mia’s first run for Congress, but this feels like the only one that truly matters. https://t.co/3PhmlqVbQN pic.twitter.com/grvJIXt33S — Michael Jolley (@mjolley22) March 2, 2025

Mia and I have been friends for 16 years. “Refrigerator friends” is what she calls us. BFFs who can walk into each other’s houses without knocking and rummage around in the fridge.



Her courage and faith are so inspiring. I wish this terrible disease was one that could be beaten. https://t.co/u5BRf7fB8u pic.twitter.com/TjMI4lIz2Y — Deidre Henderson (@DeidreHenderson) March 1, 2025

My heart aches. Mia has led a life of principled, fearless leadership—and it was an honor to serve with her. Sue and I pray that Mia’s remaining days are filled with love, family, and friendship. https://t.co/Jj0IeprMMy pic.twitter.com/AsUSyPVOUj — Senator John Curtis (@SenJohnCurtis) March 2, 2025

Julie and I love Mia Love. We were there when she was sworn in as the mayor of Saratoga Springs and when she was sworn in as a member of Congress. Beautiful person with a beautiful heart. God bless. https://t.co/wv7FyDPxuE pic.twitter.com/dQxCs8J7EQ — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) March 2, 2025

Mia Love has served Utah with integrity, and her strength and grace continue to inspire us. Our hearts are with Mia and her family during this difficult time. Utah stands with you. https://t.co/g74bOswjMY — Governor Cox (@GovCox) March 1, 2025

Love, 49, made history in 2014 by becoming the first black woman elected to Congress as a Republican. She represented Utah’s 4th Congressional District until 2019.