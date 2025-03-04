Whoever Thought This Video Was a Good Idea for the House Dem Leader...
Former Rep. Mia Love's Family Gives a Heartbreaking Update About Her Health

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 04, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

A heartbreaking health update about former Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) was issued on her X account on Saturday, with her daughter sharing that her mother is losing her battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. 

“Hello Friends, I’m Mia’s daughter Abigale. Many of you are aware that Mom has been fighting GBM brain cancer," she wrote. "Sadly her cancer is no longer responding to treatment and the cancer is progressing. We have a shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her."

Abigail said she is collecting memories and photos of her mother and encouraged followers to send them her way.

"I am building an archive of special memories with Mia," she added. "Please send your pictures, videos and memories to me at MiaLoveMemories@gmail.com.”

Her post was soon flooded with comments and memories.

Love, 49, made history in 2014 by becoming the first black woman elected to Congress as a Republican. She represented Utah’s 4th Congressional District until 2019. 

