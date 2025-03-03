VIP
Tipsheet

Hochul Recruits Fired Federal Workers

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 03, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration is looking to hire fired federal employees to work for New York state, launching an ad campaign on Monday targeting the former bureaucrats.

Advertisement

The “You’re Hired” digital ad is running in Washington, D.C.’s Union Station and is looking to fill more than 7,000 current job openings in the state.

“If you have lost your federal job due to cuts, or just want to get out, New York says ‘You're Hired!’” the ad says. 


Those interested are directed to a site with information about the opportunities. 

“New York values its state workforce, providing a host of benefits, including a nation-leading Paid Parental Leave policy," the website says. "New York State jobs offer flexible schedules and competitive salaries, and excellent pension, health, dental and vision benefits.”

“Elon Musk and his clueless cadre of career killers know nothing about how government works, who it serves, and the tireless federal employees who keep it running,” the Democrat governor said in a statement. “Here in New York we don’t vilify public servants, we value them and their efforts. So when DOGE says ‘You’re fired,’ New York is ready to say ‘You’re hired’ – and we’re making sure talented, experienced federal workers know about the many opportunities available in our state workforce.”

White House spokesperson Harrison Fields criticized the move. 

"Leave it to the failed New York State bureaucracy to stack their payrolls with more bureaucrats," he told The New York Times. "Growing the public sector is not President Trump's definition of job creation."

Tags: KATHY HOCHUL

