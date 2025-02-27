Trump Announces Major Tariff News

President Trump on Thursday said the tariffs he previously threatened against Canada and Mexico will go into effect next week. China, meanwhile, will also face increased tariffs.

Advertisement

The tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada were delayed earlier this month after the countries agreed to take steps to address the flow of fentanyl across the borders. His statement on Truth Social Thursday clarifies he's ready to move forward "until it stops, or is seriously limited."

“Drugs are still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels,” he wrote. “A large percentage of these Drugs, much of them in the form of Fentanyl, are made in, and supplied by, China.

“More than 100,000 people died last year due to the distribution of these dangerous and highly addictive POISONS,” the president added. “Millions of people have died over the last two decades. The families of the victims are devastated and, in many instances, virtually destroyed. We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled.

“China will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date,” Trump added. “The April Second Reciprocal Tariff date will remain in full force and effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”



