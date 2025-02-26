Trump to Host Zelenskyy at the White House After Breakthrough Mineral Agreement
Guests During the First White House Tour of the New Administration Get a Big Surprise

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 26, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Guests during the first White House tour of the year got a big surprise when President Donald Trump came over and greeted them. 

"I want to thank you very much for coming. The tour is so great...the first lady worked very hard in making it perfect and I think you are going to really love it," Trump told them. "And I heard you were here and I said ‘let’s stop by and say hello.’

"It's a group of very smart looking people I must say, very smart, maybe someday you'll be here as the president, right?" Trump continued. "Somebody in this group has a chance. Have a good time, have a great tour." 

"You're going to get a special tour. Have fun everybody," Trump added as a "USA" chant broke out.

The tours had been on hold during the transition, but first lady Melania Trump announced earlier this month that the tours would resume Tuesday, February 25. 

“The President and I are excited to reopen the White House to those interested in the extraordinary story of this iconic and beautiful landmark,” she said in a statement. 

“There is much to learn about the American Presidency, the First Families who have lived here, and our Nation’s rich history from a firsthand experience at the White House,” the first lady continued. “This opportunity is unique among nations around the globe — a tradition we are honored to continue for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year.”

