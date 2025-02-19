Trump Signs Memo Ordering 'Radical Transparency About Wasteful Spending'

President Trump on Tuesday signed a memorandum warning bureaucrats that going forward, they must be “radically transparent” with the American people about “wasteful spending.”

“The United States Government spends too much money on programs, contracts, and grants that do not promote the interests of the American people,” the memo reads. “For too long, taxpayers have subsidized ideological projects overseas and domestic organizations engaged in actions that undermine the national interest. The American people have seen their tax dollars used to fund the passion projects of unelected bureaucrats rather than to advance the national interest. The American people have a right to see how the Federal Government has wasted their hard-earned wages.

"I therefore direct the heads of executive departments and agencies (agencies) to take all appropriate actions to make public, to the maximum extent permitted by law and as the heads of agencies deem appropriate to promote the policies of my Administration, the complete details of every terminated program, cancelled contract, terminated grant, or any other discontinued obligation of Federal funds," the president continued. "Agencies shall ensure that such publication occurs in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, and the terms and conditions of the underlying contract, grant, or other award.

A fact sheet about the memo provides examples of the wasteful spending the Trump administration has uncovered.

The Biden Administration spent billions on electric vehicle charging stations, yet only a fraction were completed.

The Trump Administration recently canceled a Biden-era $50 million environmental justice grant to an organization that believes “climate justice travels through a Free Palestine.”

Numerous USAID grants have come under review, including $1.5 million to “advance diversity equity and inclusion in Serbia’s workplaces and business communities.”

The Biden Administration gave nearly $4.6 million to help foreign groups promote LGBT projects like drag shows and pride parades.

The Trump Administration found $20 billion parked at a financial institution by the Biden Administration to fund partisan pet projects.

President Trump’s Department of Education canceled $881 million in unnecessary contracts that were not benefiting students, including a $4.6 million contract just to coordinate Zoom and in-person meetings.

President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has already recovered $1.9 billion in taxpayer funds “misplaced” by the Biden Administration. (White House)

The White House said this shows President Trump is following through on a campaign promise to the American people to return power to taxpayers by “cleaning out the Deep State, firing rogue bureaucrats and career politicians, and targeting government corruption.”