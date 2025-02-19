Labor Secretary Nominee Sings a Different Tune on the PRO Act During Confirmation Hearing

Labor Secretary nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer said she no longer supports aspects of the PRO Act that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called a "tremendous invasion of states' rights."

Paul, who planned to oppose her confirmation within the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, reminded her that the Democrat-backed legislation, which she supported as a member of Congress, would overturn right-to-work laws in about half the country. He wanted to know where she stood now.

“I signed on to the PRO Act because I was representing Oregon’s 5th [Congressional] District, but I also signed onto the PRO Act because I wanted to be at that table and have those conversations, but I fully and fairly support states who want to protect their right to work,” she said.

The bill, which only passed the House, would have allowed “more workers to conduct organizing campaigns and would add penalties for companies that violate workers’ rights,” according to the Associated Press. “The act would also weaken ‘right-to-work’ laws that allow employees in more than half the states to avoid participating in or paying dues to unions that represent workers at their places of employment.”

“So you no longer support the aspects of the PRO Act that would’ve overturned state right-to-work laws," Paul followed up. "That’s a yes?"

"Yes, yes sir," she replied.

In her opening statement, Chavez-DeRemer explained that if confirmed as Labor Secretary, she will put President Trump's agenda first.

"I recognize that that bill wasn't perfect, and I also recognize that I am no longer representing Oregon as a lawmaker," she said. "If confirmed, my job will be to implement President Trump's policy division, and my guiding principle will be President Trump's guiding principle, ensuring a level playing field for businesses, unions and, most importantly, the American worker."