Why the Associated Press Was Blocked From Trump's Oval Office Event Yesterday
Bill Maher Nails It With These Remarks About the NFL Removing This Slogan...
Women's Magazine Editor: Taylor Swift's Booing at the Super Bowl Was Beyond Chilling
GOP Rep Vows to Reveal All Top Federal Secrets
A CNN Host's Frustration Was Visible When His Anti-Elon Musk Talking Points Got...
Trump Kicking The Associated Press To The Curb Reinforces That America’s ‘New Golden...
The Biden Economic Hangover
Watch Marc Fogel's Reaction When He Met Trump Upon Returning to US
VIP
What's 'Unprecedented' and 'Extraordinary' About El Salvador's Offer to Take Deportees
It's Only a 'Crisis' When Republicans Try to Restrain Government
If You Really Support Immigration, Stop Excusing Chaos
Rubio Has it Right
The DOGE Bait and Switch
Half-Trans, Half-Free: Blue States Defy Trump
Tipsheet

USAID Inspector General Fired

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 12, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Paul Martin, inspector general of the U.S. Agency for International Development, was fired on Tuesday, a day after his office criticized the Trump administration’s reorganization of the agency and its efforts to hold it accountable for waste, fraud, and abuse. 

Advertisement

The deputy director of the Office of Presidential Personnel emailed Martin, informing him of his termination, “effective immediately.” 

Martin had served as ﻿inspector general since December 2023. While President Donald Trump fired inspectors general from more than a dozen federal agencies during his first week in office, the USAID watchdog had remained in place. An IG conducts investigations and audits into any potential malfeasance, fraud, waste or abuse by a government agency or its personnel, and issues reports and recommendations on its findings. An inspector general’s office is intended to operate independently.

Staff from the USAID Office of the Inspector General have also been informed they no longer have access to their physical office space, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Although the Trump administration closed the headquarters building of USAID in Washington last week, personnel at the watchdog’s office had still been permitted to work in person in that same building until Tuesday.

In a report Monday, the USAID OIG said that the Trump administration’s reduction of USAID personnel and its sweeping freeze on foreign assistance had made it more difficult to track and respond to potential misuse of $8.2 billion in US taxpayer-funded humanitarian assistance. (CNN)

Recommended

Bill Maher Nails It With These Remarks About the NFL Removing This Slogan From the Endzone Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Tags: USAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Nails It With These Remarks About the NFL Removing This Slogan From the Endzone Matt Vespa
Why the Associated Press Was Blocked From Trump's Oval Office Event Yesterday Matt Vespa
Did You Catch Who Elon Musk and DOGE Are Targeting Next? It's Why the Libs Are Freaking Out. Matt Vespa
Women's Magazine Editor: Taylor Swift's Booing at the Super Bowl Was Beyond Chilling Matt Vespa
A CNN Host's Frustration Was Visible When His Anti-Elon Musk Talking Points Got Wrecked Matt Vespa
Watch Marc Fogel's Reaction When He Met Trump Upon Returning to US Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Nails It With These Remarks About the NFL Removing This Slogan From the Endzone Matt Vespa
Advertisement