Judiciary Dems Want a Second Kash Patel Hearing. Chairman Grassley Responds.

Senate Judiciary Democrats want Kash Patel, President Trump’s FBI director nominee, to sit for a second hearing to explain “false statements” they allege he made during his confirmation hearing and answer questions about the recent firings at the agency.

Advertisement

“To ensure the Senate Judiciary Committee can fulfill its constitutional duty to provide advice and consent on the nomination of Kashyap Patel to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Mr. Patel must clarify apparent falsehoods in his testimony, under oath, during his confirmation hearing," the Democrats wrote to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). "It also is critical that Mr. Patel address a material item that has come to the Committee’s attention since his hearing concluded—the recent removals and reassignments of FBI career civil servants. Finally, consistent with Mr. Patel’s stated commitment to transparency with Congress, it is imperative that the Committee assess his testimony before the grand jury in connection with the federal investigation of President Trump’s retention of classified documents (the 'Mar-a-Lago case').

"Given the gravity of these matters, which bear directly on Mr. Patel’s integrity, his suitability to lead the nation’s premier law enforcement agency, and his regard for safeguarding classified information, we ask that the Chairman schedule an additional hearing for Mr. Patel to explain these matters in person," the Democrats added.

Grassley said that's not happening.

“Kash Patel testified before the Committee for more than five hours, disclosed thousands of pages of records and media appearances, and provided 147 pages of responses to written questions. Further hearings on his nomination are unnecessary,” he said.

INBOX: GRASSLEY responds to request by DURBIN and judiciary Dems to delay KASH PATEL's confirmation pic.twitter.com/qZUnHGVeqF — Julia Johnson (@juliaajohnson_) February 4, 2025

“The Senate Judiciary Committee will not fall for Democrats’ delay tactics," he added. "I intend to hold a final committee vote on Patel’s nomination as soon as next week.”