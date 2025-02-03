Trump Says Venezuela Has Agreed to Take Back Its Citizens

Venezuela has agreed to take back its citizens who had been in the U.S. illegally, President Trump said Saturday.

“It is so good to have the Venezuela Hostages back home and, very important to note, that Venezuela has agreed to receive, back into their Country, all Venezuela illegal aliens who were encamped in the U.S., including gang members of Tren de Aragua,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

“Venezuela has further agreed to supply the transportation back,” he continued. “We are in the process of removing record numbers of illegal aliens from all Countries, and all Countries have agreed to accept these illegal aliens back. Furthermore, record numbers of criminals are being removed from our Country, and the Border numbers are the strongest they have been since the First Term of the Trump Administration!”

The agreement was announced after Ric Grenell, Trump's envoy for special missions, met with the country’s president and secured the release of six American detainees.

Friday’s prisoner release came after a meeting between Grenell and Maduro, which had been expected to cover the deportation of Venezuelan nationals from the US. Trump has prioritized his campaign promise of mass deportations but Maduro has refused to take Venezuelan nationals back – and the US has generally been unable to send Venezuelans back because of frosty relations. [Edmundo] Gonzalez, who the US recognizes as Venezuela’s president-elect and who attended Trump’s inauguration, has warned the White House against cutting a deal with Maduro on deportation flights. As Grenell headed to the meeting on Friday, Trump was asked if his envoy being photographed with Maduro would lend legitimacy to the Venezuelan leader. The US President told reporters he wanted to “do something with Venezuela,” but noted that he was “a big opponent of Venezuela and Maduro.” “They’ve treated us not so good, but they’ve treated, more importantly, the Venezuelan people, very badly,” he said. (CNN)

We are wheels up and headed home with these 6 American citizens.



They just spoke to @realDonaldTrump and they couldn’t stop thanking him. pic.twitter.com/sCvCO4HQQv — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 1, 2025

Just been informed that we are bringing six hostages home from Venezuela. Thank you to Ric Grenell and my entire staff. Great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2025



