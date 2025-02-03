Let the Negotiations Begin: Trump, Trudeau Trade Phone Calls Over Tariff Battle
Tipsheet

Anti-ICE Demonstrators Fly Foreign Flags As They Shut Down LA Freeway

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 03, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, blocking a section of a major freeway to protest the mass deportation operation being carried out by the Trump administration. 

Footage from the scene showed demonstrators waving Mexican flags and those of Central American nations. Some carried signs that read “MAGA — Mexicans always get across,” the Los Angeles Times reports, as well as, “Don’t bite the hand that feeds you,” a reference to the agricultural workers in the Golden State, among others.

The 101 Freeway reopened around 8 p.m. but thousands were still demonstrating in the city. 

Law enforcement at various points were reportedly told to stand down.

RFK Jr.'s former running mate argued the protesters should head south, while GOP congressmen had other ideas. 

