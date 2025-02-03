Anti-ICE Demonstrators Fly Foreign Flags As They Shut Down LA Freeway

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, blocking a section of a major freeway to protest the mass deportation operation being carried out by the Trump administration.

Advertisement

Footage from the scene showed demonstrators waving Mexican flags and those of Central American nations. Some carried signs that read “MAGA — Mexicans always get across,” the Los Angeles Times reports, as well as, “Don’t bite the hand that feeds you,” a reference to the agricultural workers in the Golden State, among others.

NOW: Anti-ICE protesters are blocking both sides of the 101 Freeway near the Alameda Street exit in DTLA. The CHP has since closed that portion of the freeway. Read more: https://t.co/K60ImdzmDi pic.twitter.com/iO5ARSTyTL — KTLA (@KTLA) February 2, 2025

The 101 Freeway reopened around 8 p.m. but thousands were still demonstrating in the city.

Law enforcement at various points were reportedly told to stand down.

CHP has now arrived https://t.co/rd6n8azR8V — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 2, 2025

👮‍♀️ Under @MayorOfLA @KarenBassLA the @LAPDHQ officers were told to RETREAT just before they were planning mass arrests of rioters who blocked traffic for hours, attacked police & vandalized.



Bass told LAPD to surrender to rioters.



Why? They’re her people. https://t.co/WYd1AyXFJL — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) February 3, 2025

Hearing that LAPD rank and file who were down there are not happy about this apparent stand down order.

"Same old crap."

"Chasing these guys around all day for nothing." https://t.co/gzsHPrMP2P — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 3, 2025

HAPPENING NOW 🚨: Hundreds of protestors are back on the streets of Cesar E. Chavez by Union Station and dancing to “Fu** Donald Trump” in celebration of what they’re saying was a complete retreat by city police. pic.twitter.com/P8dNbYl31o — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) February 3, 2025

RFK Jr.'s former running mate argued the protesters should head south, while GOP congressmen had other ideas.

I stand corrected - take the I-5 South. — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) February 3, 2025

I will soon reintroduce legislation to make blocking a highway intentionally a federal crime. First Hamas supporters, now illegals and their enablers, are stopping traffic. To make America safe again, we must have law and order. https://t.co/cAp8Z5nUbI — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 2, 2025

Looking forward to @ICEgov helping all of these folks get back to the country whose flag they are waving. https://t.co/1qeOvEYgkx — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) February 2, 2025

Carrying the flag of another country while protesting deportations is certainly a choice. Probably not the best one if you hope to convince Americans that such deportations are wrong. https://t.co/Psa53qGSAt — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 2, 2025