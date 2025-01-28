Critics Blast Politico Headline on US-Colombia Face-Off

Social media users called out Politico for the way it framed the recent dispute between the U.S. and Colombia over deportation flights and tariffs.

The face-off ended when the South American country agreed to repatriate citizens from the U.S. after Colombian President Gustavo Petro blocked two U.S. military flights from landing in the country. Trump responded by threatening tariffs, said his administration would also issue travel bans, revoke visas of Colombian government officials, and more.

President Trump is not messing around when it comes to protecting America’s Homeland. pic.twitter.com/BFn1INKJcW — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 26, 2025

The Trump administration on Sunday said the Colombian government backed down.

“The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

“Based on this agreement, the fully drafted IEEPA tariffs and sanctions will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement,” she added. “The visa sanctions issued by the State Department, and enhanced inspections from Customs and Border Protection, will remain in effect until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned.”

🚨The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms pic.twitter.com/mQocusSGOC — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 27, 2025

Politico framed the story as Trump "backtracking" even though it was Petro who relented.

This was the headline after Trump steamrolled the leftist President of Colombia and made him take back all of his criminal illegal aliens.



Never change, @Politico. pic.twitter.com/GE6c24LeEk — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) January 27, 2025