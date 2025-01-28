Critics Blast Politico Headline on US-Colombia Face-Off

Social media users called out Politico for the way it framed the recent dispute between the U.S. and Colombia over deportation flights and tariffs.
The face-off ended when the South American country agreed to repatriate citizens from the U.S. after Colombian President Gustavo Petro blocked two U.S. military flights from landing in the country. Trump responded by threatening tariffs, said his administration would also issue travel bans, revoke visas of Colombian government officials, and more.
President Trump is not messing around when it comes to protecting America’s Homeland. pic.twitter.com/BFn1INKJcW— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 26, 2025
The Trump administration on Sunday said the Colombian government backed down.
“The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.
“Based on this agreement, the fully drafted IEEPA tariffs and sanctions will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement,” she added. “The visa sanctions issued by the State Department, and enhanced inspections from Customs and Border Protection, will remain in effect until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned.”
🚨The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms pic.twitter.com/mQocusSGOC— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 27, 2025
Politico framed the story as Trump "backtracking" even though it was Petro who relented.
This was the headline after Trump steamrolled the leftist President of Colombia and made him take back all of his criminal illegal aliens.— Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) January 27, 2025
Never change, @Politico. pic.twitter.com/GE6c24LeEk
The Colombian president retweeted @PressSec post about this. Certainly indicates he endorses what the Trump admin is saying about the deal. Hard to see this as anything but a full capitulation by Colombian prez after he picked a fight with Trump today. pic.twitter.com/qxxrC0DpE9— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 27, 2025
