The Drama Over Thom Tillis' Antics Over Pete Hegseth's Confirmation Vote Just Got...
Here's What CNN's Scott Jennings Said About Elon Musk That Caused This WaPo...
Here's When a CNN Host Lost Her Cookies When Going Through the Latest...
Anti-Trump CNN Host Makes His Exit Official
VIP
The Left Is Starting to Realize Mass Deportations Are Happening and There's Nothing...
Republicans Need to Treat Liberal Journalists Like the Garbage They Are
Google Maps Will Soon Be Changing 'Gulf of Mexico' to 'Gulf of America'
Homan Demands Apology From Illinois Governor For Spreading 'Lie' About ICE Agents
VIP
'Never Seen Anything This Low': Border Crossing Numbers Stun Reporter
ICE Operations Are Underway in This 'Sanctuary City'
Big Banks Suddenly Pretend to Be Trump’s Buddies
Liberating Auschwitz Again
From Death to Life
Promises Made, Promises Kept: Trump Is Back!
Tipsheet

Critics Blast Politico Headline on US-Colombia Face-Off

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 28, 2025 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Social media users called out Politico for the way it framed the recent dispute between the U.S. and Colombia over deportation flights and tariffs.

The face-off ended when the South American country agreed to repatriate citizens from the U.S. after Colombian President Gustavo Petro blocked two U.S. military flights from landing in the country. Trump responded by threatening tariffs, said his administration would also issue travel bans, revoke visas of Colombian government officials, and more.  

Advertisement

The Trump administration on Sunday said the Colombian government backed down.

“The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

 “Based on this agreement, the fully drafted IEEPA tariffs and sanctions will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement,” she added. “The visa sanctions issued by the State Department, and enhanced inspections from Customs and Border Protection, will remain in effect until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned.”

Politico framed the story as Trump "backtracking" even though it was Petro who relented. 

Recommended

The Drama Over Thom Tillis' Antics Over Pete Hegseth's Confirmation Vote Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Drama Over Thom Tillis' Antics Over Pete Hegseth's Confirmation Vote Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Here's What CNN's Scott Jennings Said About Elon Musk That Caused This WaPo Columnist to Melt Down Matt Vespa
Homan Demands Apology From Illinois Governor For Spreading 'Lie' About ICE Agents Leah Barkoukis
Here's When a CNN Host Lost Her Cookies When Going Through the Latest Trump Polls Matt Vespa
Trump's Visit to North Carolina Means More Than Many Understand Salena Zito
Republicans Need to Treat Liberal Journalists Like the Garbage They Are Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Drama Over Thom Tillis' Antics Over Pete Hegseth's Confirmation Vote Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Advertisement