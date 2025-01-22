Here's the Letter Joe Biden Left for Trump
DHS Issues Two New Directives to Help Make Americans Safer

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 22, 2025 12:45 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman issued two directives this week to help advance President Trump’s immigration agenda that will make Americans safer. 

The first rescinds the Biden administration’s guidelines that prevented Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection agents from arresting illegal immigrants in “sensitive areas,” such as churches, schools, and hospitals.  

“This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens—including murders and rapists—who have illegally come into our country,” a DHS spokesperson said. “Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense.”

The second directive ends the Biden administration’s abuse of humanitarian parole, which the spokesperson said indiscriminately allowed 1.5 million foreign nationals into the U.S. Other parole programs that go against the law will also be phased out.

“This action will return the humanitarian parole program to its original purpose of looking at migrants on a case-by-case basis,” the spokesperson added. 

ICE officials praised the move, telling Fox News' Bill Melugin it will "open things up for their enforcement efforts and take the gloves off, as illegal aliens will no longer be able to hide near schools, churches, hospitals, etc to avoid arrest."


 

