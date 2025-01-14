Why the Confirmation Hearing for VA Secretary Nominee Has Been Delayed

The confirmation hearing for former Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) to be the next secretary of Veterans Affairs, which was set to take place Tuesday morning, has been delayed until next week.

“Congressman Doug Collins has submitted all his paperwork in a timely manner and has been transparent and forthcoming with the committee,” Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS), chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, said in a statement on Monday. “At this time, the FBI has not completed its customary background check of Congressman Collins. In accordance with long-standing practice, the committee should have an opportunity to review Congressman Collins’ FBI file before the confirmation hearing. I expect the FBI to complete its review quickly so that the committee can move forward with its role of evaluating the President’s nominee.”

Moran announced the new date for the confirmation hearing will be Jan. 21, 2025.

Trump announced Collins as his choice to lead the VA in November.

“Doug is a Veteran himself, who currently serves our Nation as a Chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command, and fought for our Country in the Iraq War,” he said at the time. “We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform, and Doug will be a great advocate for our Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans, and Military Families to ensure they have the support they need.”

Collins said he would "fight tirelessly to streamline and cut regulations in the VA, root out corruption, and ensure every veteran receives the benefits they've earned."

"Together, we'll make the VA work for those who fought for us," he added. "Time to deliver for our veterans and give them the world class care they deserve."