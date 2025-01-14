Special Counsel Jack Smith's Report Reveals He Was Supremely Confident About One Thing
CNN Had Some Bad News for the 'CA Wildfires Were Caused by Global...
Kamala Harris, Are You Serious?
Fetterman's Description of His Mar-a-Lago Meeting With Trump Is Going to Irk Libs
Brutal Article Rips Apart Karen Bass, Saying She Put on a Clinic on...
Liberals Sure Feel Guilty About Things They’ve Done…But Always Cash the Checks
Many to Blame for LA's Ring of Fire
Read: Hegseth Identifies Three Priorities in Opening Statement
Trump’s Cabinet Confirmation Hearings Begin This Week. Here's the Schedule.
Climate Activist Who Wants People to Take Public Transit Was Attacked at NYC...
Alex Wilcox’s Hopes to Lead the FAA Should Never Get Off the Runway
The West Has Lost Its Confidence
Will 47 Revive the U.S. Mining Industry?
Meta’s Free Speech U-Turn
Tipsheet

Why the Confirmation Hearing for VA Secretary Nominee Has Been Delayed

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 14, 2025 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The confirmation hearing for former Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) to be the next secretary of Veterans Affairs, which was set to take place Tuesday morning, has been delayed until next week. 

Advertisement

“Congressman Doug Collins has submitted all his paperwork in a timely manner and has been transparent and forthcoming with the committee,” Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS), chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, said in a statement on Monday. “At this time, the FBI has not completed its customary background check of Congressman Collins. In accordance with long-standing practice, the committee should have an opportunity to review Congressman Collins’ FBI file before the confirmation hearing. I expect the FBI to complete its review quickly so that the committee can move forward with its role of evaluating the President’s nominee.” 

Moran announced the new date for the confirmation hearing will be Jan. 21, 2025. 

Trump announced Collins as his choice to lead the VA in November. 

“Doug is a Veteran himself, who currently serves our Nation as a Chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command, and fought for our Country in the Iraq War,” he said at the time. “We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform, and Doug will be a great advocate for our Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans, and Military Families to ensure they have the support they need.”

Recommended

Special Counsel Jack Smith's Report Reveals He Was Supremely Confident About One Thing Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Collins said he would "fight tirelessly to streamline and cut regulations in the VA, root out corruption, and ensure every veteran receives the benefits they've earned."

"Together, we'll make the VA work for those who fought for us," he added. "Time to deliver for our veterans and give them the world class care they deserve."

Tags: VETERANS AFFAIRS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Special Counsel Jack Smith's Report Reveals He Was Supremely Confident About One Thing Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris, Are You Serious? Matt Vespa
Fetterman's Description of His Mar-a-Lago Meeting With Trump Is Going to Irk Libs Matt Vespa
CNN Had Some Bad News for the 'CA Wildfires Were Caused by Global Warming' Crowd Matt Vespa
Brutal Article Rips Apart Karen Bass, Saying She Put on a Clinic on What Not to Do During LA Fires Matt Vespa
Here's Who Maxine Waters Is Blaming for California's Disastrous Response to the Fires Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Special Counsel Jack Smith's Report Reveals He Was Supremely Confident About One Thing Matt Vespa
Advertisement