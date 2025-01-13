Man Dressed as Firefighter Arrested Burglarizing Home

Law enforcement arrested a burglar dressed as a firefighter at a home in the Malibu area that was under a Palisades Fire evacuation order, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday.

"When I was out there in the Malibu area, I saw a gentleman who looked like a firefighter, and I asked him if he was OK because he was sitting down," Luna said. "I didn't realize we had him in handcuffs. We were turning him over the LAPD because he was dressed like a fireman and he was not. He just got caught burglarizing a home."

JUST IN: Photos of at least one person arrested on for impersonating a firefighter in the Palisades Fire evacuation area yesterday. I’m told the impersonator was accompanied by another individual who was also arrested. Courtesy: Eric Fox/ Fox First On Scene @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/77fh0YXD2q — Alexandria Hernandez (@AlexandriaHrndz) January 13, 2025

JUST IN: Police say looters are dressing up as firefighters to rob homes in Malibupic.twitter.com/UrcW0RaWJf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 12, 2025

This is just sick. Looters are wearing firefighter costumes to burglarize abandoned homes in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/GnJhKJDAvG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 12, 2025

The county has implemented a curfew that continues to be in effect nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the mandatory evacuation areas in the Eaton and Palisades fire zones. Only firefighters, utility workers and law enforcement personnel are allowed in those areas. In addition to curfew violations, the man was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a firefighter, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said. Law enforcement officers responded to the area when someone called the Los Angeles Fire Department about three people driving around and going through burned out homes. After being questioned, the man dressed like a firefighter could not produce an ID, authorities said, adding that the fire station at which he claimed to be a member had no record of the man. (NBC Los Angeles)

"We have people who will go to all ends to do what it is they want to do to exploit the victims of this tragedy," LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said.