New Poll Shows What Greenlanders Think of Potentially Joining the US
The Man Detained With a Blowtorch Near an LA Wildfire Has Been Identified
Unreal: A Dem Congresswoman's Unhinged Blame Game Scapegoat on the California Fire
Karen Bass Said She Wouldn't Travel Internationally As Mayor. She Clearly Lied.
Tipsheet

Man Dressed as Firefighter Arrested Burglarizing Home

Leah Barkoukis
January 13, 2025
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

Law enforcement arrested a burglar dressed as a firefighter at a home in the Malibu area that was under a Palisades Fire evacuation order, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday.

Advertisement

 "When I was out there in the Malibu area, I saw a gentleman who looked like a firefighter, and I asked him if he was OK because he was sitting down," Luna said. "I didn't realize we had him in handcuffs. We were turning him over the LAPD because he was dressed like a fireman and he was not. He just got caught burglarizing a home." 

The county has implemented a curfew that continues to be in effect nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the mandatory evacuation areas in the Eaton and Palisades fire zones. Only firefighters, utility workers and law enforcement personnel are allowed in those areas.

In addition to curfew violations, the man was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a firefighter, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said.

Law enforcement officers responded to the area when someone called the Los Angeles Fire Department about three people driving around and going through burned out homes. After being questioned, the man dressed like a firefighter could not produce an ID, authorities said, adding that the fire station at which he claimed to be a member had no record of the man. (NBC Los Angeles)

"We have people who will go to all ends to do what it is they want to do to exploit the victims of this tragedy," LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said.

CALIFORNIA

