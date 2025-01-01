Suspect in the New Orleans New Year's Eve Attack Has Been Identified
What Is Going on in NYC's Subway System?
Former Newsweek Editor: Hispanics Are Becoming Like White People
The One Name That Dems Should Remember Regarding Their 2024 Loss
VIP
The Biggest Idiots of 2024
Vehicle Used in New Orleans Terror Attack Crossed the Border Two Days Ago....
Comedian Goes Viral for Roasting CNN, Dems During NYE Program
'A Horrific Act of Violence' Rocks New Orleans Hours After Ringing in 2025
Trump Reran for President for America and for Each of Us
Here's What Biden Finally Had to Say About the Violence in New Orleans
University of Iowa Shuts Down Gender, Women’s, and Sexuality Studies Department
Thank Trump We Won't Have to Celebrate Kamala's Commie Holiday
Opportunity to Collapse the Iranian Regime From Within
Celebrating the Miracle of Hope
Tipsheet

Trump Announces Role for Creator of Some of His Campaign's Most Viral Moments

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 01, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign came up with some brilliant photo-ops that quickly went viral—from his garbage truck ride to serving at a McDonald’s drive-thru window and a massive rally at Madison Square Garden. On Tuesday, Trump announced that the creator who helped produce these memorable events is going to be working with him in his second administration. 

Advertisement

“Justin Caporale has been with me right from the beginning of a very incredible journey, helping to produce our Historic Rallies and Events, including the Republican National Convention, Madison Square Garden, McDonalds commercial, and even my seriously viral ‘Garbage Truck ride,’” Trump said on Truth Social. “Once he finishes what will be our magnificent Inauguration presentation, Justin will continue to serve my external operation as Executive Producer for Major Events and Public Appearances. 

“Congratulations Justin,” the president-elect added. “Keep up the GREAT work!”

Recommended

Vehicle Used in New Orleans Terror Attack Crossed the Border Two Days Ago. Trump Responds. Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Vehicle Used in New Orleans Terror Attack Crossed the Border Two Days Ago. Trump Responds. Leah Barkoukis
Suspect in the New Orleans New Year's Eve Attack Has Been Identified Matt Vespa
Here's What Biden Finally Had to Say About the Violence in New Orleans Rebecca Downs
Thank Trump We Won't Have to Celebrate Kamala's Commie Holiday Mia Cathell
The One Name That Dems Should Remember Regarding Their 2024 Loss Matt Vespa
Comedian Goes Viral for Roasting CNN, Dems During NYE Program Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Vehicle Used in New Orleans Terror Attack Crossed the Border Two Days Ago. Trump Responds. Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement