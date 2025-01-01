Trump Announces Role for Creator of Some of His Campaign's Most Viral Moments

President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign came up with some brilliant photo-ops that quickly went viral—from his garbage truck ride to serving at a McDonald’s drive-thru window and a massive rally at Madison Square Garden. On Tuesday, Trump announced that the creator who helped produce these memorable events is going to be working with him in his second administration.

“Justin Caporale has been with me right from the beginning of a very incredible journey, helping to produce our Historic Rallies and Events, including the Republican National Convention, Madison Square Garden, McDonalds commercial, and even my seriously viral ‘Garbage Truck ride,’” Trump said on Truth Social. “Once he finishes what will be our magnificent Inauguration presentation, Justin will continue to serve my external operation as Executive Producer for Major Events and Public Appearances.

“Congratulations Justin,” the president-elect added. “Keep up the GREAT work!”

