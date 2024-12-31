Where Elon Musk Stands on Mike Johnson for Speaker

Elon Musk weighed in on Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) ahead of Friday’s Speaker vote, saying on X that he felt “the same way” as President-elect Donald Trump, who gave his “complete & total Endorsement” of the Louisiana Republican on Monday.

“Speaker Mike John­son is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Musk’s comment came after Johnson thanked the president-elect for his support and promised to “quickly deliver on your America First agenda and usher in the new golden age of America.”

Thank you, President Trump! I’m honored and humbled by your support, as always.



Together, we will quickly deliver on your America First agenda and usher in the new golden age of America.



The American people demand and deserve that we waste no time. Let’s get to work! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ljGrB08dRh — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 30, 2024

“I feel the same way!” Musk responded, referring to Trump’s post on Truth Social. “You have my full support.”

I feel the same way! You have my full support. — Kekius Maximus (@elonmusk) December 30, 2024

Johnson can only afford to lose one Republican vote, and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has already said he will object, even after Trump's endorsement.

I respect and support President Trump, but his endorsement of Mike Johnson is going to work out about as well as his endorsement of Speaker Paul Ryan. We’ve seen Johnson partner with the democrats to send money to Ukraine, authorize spying on Americans, and blow the budget. pic.twitter.com/6Y7GAkcBzJ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 30, 2024

Mike Johnson is the next Paul Ryan.



On January 3rd, 2025, I won’t be voting for Mike Johnson.



I hope my colleague will join me because history will not give America another “do-over.” — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 30, 2024

For months Democrats ignored the fact that Joe Biden was a potato.



They convinced themselves that keeping him around was the pragmatic way to win the day. Too late did they admit the emperor had no clothes.



Republicans are doing the same thing by keeping Speaker Mike Johnson. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 30, 2024

Other conservative lawmakers haven't yet committed to voting for Johnson.

Reps. Tim Burchett (R-TN) and Rich McCormick (R-GA), for example, have both said they need to speak with Johnson more before making a decision.