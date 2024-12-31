VIP
Where Elon Musk Stands on Mike Johnson for Speaker

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 31, 2024 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Elon Musk weighed in on Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) ahead of Friday’s Speaker vote, saying on X that he felt “the same way” as President-elect Donald Trump, who gave his “complete & total Endorsement” of the Louisiana Republican on Monday.

“Speaker Mike John­son is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Musk’s comment came after Johnson thanked the president-elect for his support and promised to “quickly deliver on your America First agenda and usher in the new golden age of America.”

 “I feel the same way!” Musk responded, referring to Trump’s post on Truth Social. “You have my full support.”

Johnson can only afford to lose one Republican vote, and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has already said he will object, even after Trump's endorsement.

Other conservative lawmakers haven't yet committed to voting for Johnson. 

Reps. Tim Burchett (R-TN) and Rich McCormick (R-GA), for example, have both said they need to speak with Johnson more before making a decision.  

