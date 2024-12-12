CNN Reveals a Predictable Issue Regarding Those Who Think Healthcare CEO Killer Is...
Tipsheet

Trump Announces New Role for Kari Lake

Leah Barkoukis
December 12, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

After two failed campaigns, President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday evening that Kari Lake is getting a powerful new job as director of the Voice of America.

“She will be appointed by, and work closely with, our next head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, who I will announce soon, to ensure that the American values of Freedom and Liberty are broadcast around the World FAIRLY and ACCURATELY, unlike the lies spread by the Fake News Media,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. 
  
 “Kari was a beloved News Anchor in Arizona, which supported me by record margins, for over 20 years,” he added. “Congratulations Kari!”

"I am honored that President Trump has asked me to lead the Voice of America," Lake said on X. "@VOANews is a vital international media outlet dedicated to advancing the interests of the United States by engaging directly with people across the globe and promoting democracy and truth.With an audience of 326 million people, Voice of America delivers information in 48 languages. Under my leadership, the VOA will excel in its mission: chronicling America’s achievements worldwide.Thank you for putting your trust in me, President Trump. I look forward to leading the Voice of America, and I can’t wait to get started."

