Trump Announces More White House, State Department Picks

President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday announced several high-level State Department picks on Sunday as well as his counselor to the president.

Trump said Michael Anton will serve as Director of Policy Planning at the State Department.

“Michael served me loyally and effectively at the National Security Council in my First Term,” he wrote. “He has an extensive background in Government, the private sector, and academia. He spent the last eight years explaining what an America First foreign policy truly means.”

The president-elect announced Michael Needham will serve as Counselor of the Department of State.

“Mike has capably served Senator Marco Rubio for many years, and is a key leader in the America First Movement,” Trump said. “He has been on the front lines of the fight for the Forgotten Men and Women of America for nearly two decades, and will do a great job at State.”

Trump also nominated Christopher Landau to serve as Deputy Secretary of State.

“Chris will work closely with our great Secretary of State Nominee, Marco Rubio, to promote our Nation’s security and prosperity through an America First Foreign Policy,” he wrote. “Chris served as my Ambassador to Mexico, where he worked tirelessly with our team to reduce illegal migration to the lowest levels in History. He is also one of our Country’s great lawyers, and clerked for both Justices Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas on the United States Supreme Court. He graduated from Harvard College, first in his Class, and Harvard Law School, and has argued nine cases in the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Finally, Trump said one of his personal attorneys, Alina Habba, will be Counselor to the president.

“Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team,” Trump said. “She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve - standing with me through numerous “trials,” battles, and countless days in Court. Few understand the Weaponization of the “Injustice” System better than Alina, who has fought relentlessly against the full force of Lawfare with courage and an unshakable commitment to Justice. As a first generation American of Middle Eastern Heritage, she has become a role model for women in Law and Politics, most recently being named Chaldean Woman of the Year.”