The Final House Race Has Been Called

Democrat Adam Gray defeated incumbent Republican Rep. John Duarte in California’s 13th Congressional District race—the final House seat to be called.

Gray, a former member of the California State Assembly, won by less than 200 votes. The contest was one of the closest in the nation.

“I’m honored to become the Congressman-elect for California’s 13th Congressional District. The final results confirm this district is ready for independent and accountable leadership that always puts the Valley’s people ahead of partisan politics,” Gray wrote in a statement posted on X. “But the work has just begun.”

“In Washington, I’ll work everyday to deliver the resources that the Valley needs: clean water, better educational opportunities, stronger infrastructure, and more good-paying jobs,” he continued. “And you can count on me to build bipartisan relationships to accomplish these goals.”

The results mean Republicans control the House, 220-215, which will be an especially tenuous majority over the next several months.