First Lady Reveals Final Holiday Theme for the Biden White House

The first lady is set to unveil the Biden White House’s final holiday theme on Monday—“A Season of Peace and Light.”

“The holidays have always held a special place in our hearts, and we’ve loved opening the doors of the People’s House wider and wider each year, continuing the spirit of goodwill and gratitude. America’s story is your story, and we hope you feel at home here,” the Bidens write in a welcome letter to visitors at the beginning of the 2024 White House Holiday Guidebook.



“As we celebrate our final holiday season here in the White House, we are guided by the values we hold sacred: faith, family, service to our country, kindness towards our neighbors, and the power of community and connection,” the letter continues. “It has been the honor of our lives to serve as your President and First Lady. Our hope is for the Nation to be blessed with the peace and light of the holiday season. We wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”

During an event at the White House later today, the First Lady will officially unveil the holiday and seasonal decor, offer her holiday message to the Nation, and thank the volunteers from across the country who helped decorate the White House for the season. As part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military families, the First Lady invited National Guard families to be the first members of the public to experience the White House holiday decor. As a fellow National Guard mother, Dr. Biden wanted to show appreciation for, and honor, the special role the National Guard plays in serving our country. The National Guard is a unique element of the U.S. military that serves both community and country, in domestic and foreign missions. [...] 2024 Holidays at the White House, by the numbers: It takes over 300 dedicated volunteers from across the country working a full week to decorate the inside and outside of the White House.

There are 83 Christmas trees throughout the White House.

Approximately 9,810 feet of ribbon, over 28,125 ornaments, and over 2,200 doves were used this year to decorate the White House.

Over 165,075 holiday lights decorate the trees, garlands, wreaths, and displays

The Gingerbread White House includes 25 sheets of gingerbread dough, 10 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 65 pounds of pastillage, 45 pounds of chocolate, 50 pounds of royal icing, and 10 pounds of gum paste. (White House)

The White House said it expects about 100,000 visitors during the holiday season.