Comer Points Out Why Biden Really Handed Hunter a Get Out Prison Card
Did Trump Just Preview His Own Pardons After Biden's Latest Move?
VIP
There Are Two Sets of Laws
Biden's Statement About His Pardon of Hunter Is Jaw-Dropping
Absolute Mayhem Erupts in Duval After Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Takes a Brutal Hit
Nate Silver Totally Melted Down Over the Hunter Biden Pardon
VIP
The Godawful, Horrible Left Are a Special Kind of Stupid
'Only in America': Spring Course Offering at the University of Maryland Prompts Widespread...
First Lady Reveals Final Holiday Theme for the Biden White House
VIP
'Do That at Your Peril': Fetterman Warns Those on the Left About Their...
Kamala Harris Wins Turkey of the Year Award
Some Women Are Getting Sterilized Because of Trump's Election Win
Slow Suicide of the West: Sick Parade of Pro-Terrorism Ugliness Continues
Trump's Border Security Push Needs 10,000 Agents: The Answer Is Right in Front...
Tipsheet

American Believed to Have Been Held Hostage by Hamas Was Killed on 10/7, IDF Says

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 02, 2024 11:30 AM
Israel Defense Forces via AP

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Monday that American-Israeli Omer Neutra was killed on October 7, 2023 during battle. 

Neutra, who had been fighting in the Israeli military at the time, was believed to have been held hostage by Hamas. The statement said the 21-year-old’s body was being held by the terror group.

Advertisement

“Omer Neutra, a 21-year-old American-Israeli, served as a platoon commander in the Armored Corps,” the IDF said on X. “Today we can confirm, based on intelligence, that he was killed in battle on Oct. 7 and his body has been held hostage in Gaza since. May his memory be a blessing.”

Mr. Neutra’s parents, Orna and Ronen, have been high-profile public campaigners for the release of their son and the roughly 100 other hostages still held in the Gaza Strip, about half of whom are believed to remain alive.

“We are private and not very political, and yet we find ourselves caught up in the middle of the most controversial geopolitical war in decades,” Orna Neutra, his mother, wrote in an opinion essay for The New York Post in August. “Our life as we knew it, is gone.”

Since their son’s capture, Mr. Neutra’s parents have addressed the Republican National Convention, met at the White House with President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and visited the Pentagon and the House of Representatives.

They have also criticized Mr. Netanyahu, writing in The Post that they “questioned his sincerity and sense of urgency” in pursuing the release of the hostages. On Monday, the prime minister praised their son as “a hero of the Israeli army.”

“Omer was a man of values, blessed with talents and a Zionist in every aspect of his being,” Mr. Netanyahu said in a statement. “He immigrated to Israel to enlist in the I.D.F., chose a combat path and was chosen to command and lead,” he said, referring to the Israel Defense Forces. (The New York Times)

Recommended

Some of These Reactions to Hunter Biden's Pardon Are Pure Gold Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: ISRAEL HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Some of These Reactions to Hunter Biden's Pardon Are Pure Gold Matt Vespa
The Trump Vibe Is Growing and the Left Is Big Mad Kurt Schlichter
Nate Silver Totally Melted Down Over the Hunter Biden Pardon Matt Vespa
Biden's Statement About His Pardon of Hunter Is Jaw-Dropping Matt Vespa
Comer Points Out Why Biden Really Handed Hunter a Get Out Prison Card Katie Pavlich
Slow Suicide of the West: Sick Parade of Pro-Terrorism Ugliness Continues Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Some of These Reactions to Hunter Biden's Pardon Are Pure Gold Matt Vespa
Advertisement