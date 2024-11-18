Trump Demands Something Before Famed Iowa Pollster Retires
SecDef Pete Hegseth Will Be a Welcome Injection of Vitamin I (Infantry)
VIP
Democrats Are Broke and Broken
VIP
What to Make of Trump's EPA, Interior, and Energy Nominees
VIP
Will Entire Agencies Be 'Deleted' Under DOGE? Here's What Ramaswamy Had to Say.
Cleanup on Aisle 7
The DOJ Deserves a Matt Gaetz
Gaetz Will Be Trump's Wingman As Attorney General
Trump’s Vigor in the Choice of Cabinet Nominees Brings Shock and Awe
MSM Ignores Gender Gap Disappearing in 2024 Election with White Women
Trump Taps Brendan Carr to Lead the FCC
VIP
Pentagon Fails to Answer Where $824 Billion Went
WWIII: Biden Authorizes Ukraine to Use U.S. Long-Range Missiles to Target Inside Russia
WaPo Calls Out Dem Bob Casey for Trying to Overturn PA Senate Race
Tipsheet

Sebelius Thinks RFK Jr.'s HHS Nomination 'Could End Up Killing People'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 18, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Kathleen Sebelius, former Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, warned MSNBC viewers that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. taking over the position may cost Americans their lives. 

Advertisement

“I think we are talking about magnitudes of danger beyond erroneously making legal decisions. This is life or death,” Sebelius said on MSNBC’s “The Saturday Show with Jonathan Capehart.” 

“The HHS affects people from birth to their grave and is intimately connected with every state in the country. So this could be very dangerous," she continued.  "I think it’s totally disqualifying for anyone who seeks to lead the major health agency in this country and one of the leaders in the world to just unequivocally say there is no safe and effective vaccine."

Sebelius claimed his position on vaccines “could end up killing people” and “harming children.”

"My grandson is too young to get a lot of vaccinations yet, and having him exposed to unvaccinated people with polio and measles is a terrifying thought,” she continued. “Having eradicated those diseases as a major health initiative, Jonathan, I think this is absolutely terrifying and people should understand how serious it is."

Recommended

Trump Demands Something Before Famed Iowa Pollster Retires Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Kennedy has vowed that he would not “take away anybody’s vaccines” and rejected notions that he’s “anti-vaccine.”

“People ought to have choice, and that choice ought to be informed by the best information," he told NBC recently. "So, I’m going to make sure scientific safety studies and efficacy are out there, and people can make individual assessments about whether that product is going to be good for them."

Tags: ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Demands Something Before Famed Iowa Pollster Retires Matt Vespa
SecDef Pete Hegseth Will Be a Welcome Injection of Vitamin I (Infantry) Kurt Schlichter
Some Democrats Are Admitting They Lied Before The Election Derek Hunter
Cleanup on Aisle 7 Allen West
Here's How Transgender Minors Are Responding to Trump's Election Victory Madeline Leesman
WaPo Calls Out Dem Bob Casey for Trying to Overturn PA Senate Race Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Demands Something Before Famed Iowa Pollster Retires Matt Vespa
Advertisement