Sebelius Thinks RFK Jr.'s HHS Nomination 'Could End Up Killing People'

Kathleen Sebelius, former Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, warned MSNBC viewers that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. taking over the position may cost Americans their lives.

Advertisement

“I think we are talking about magnitudes of danger beyond erroneously making legal decisions. This is life or death,” Sebelius said on MSNBC’s “The Saturday Show with Jonathan Capehart.”

“The HHS affects people from birth to their grave and is intimately connected with every state in the country. So this could be very dangerous," she continued. "I think it’s totally disqualifying for anyone who seeks to lead the major health agency in this country and one of the leaders in the world to just unequivocally say there is no safe and effective vaccine."

Sebelius claimed his position on vaccines “could end up killing people” and “harming children.”

"My grandson is too young to get a lot of vaccinations yet, and having him exposed to unvaccinated people with polio and measles is a terrifying thought,” she continued. “Having eradicated those diseases as a major health initiative, Jonathan, I think this is absolutely terrifying and people should understand how serious it is."

Kennedy has vowed that he would not “take away anybody’s vaccines” and rejected notions that he’s “anti-vaccine.”

“People ought to have choice, and that choice ought to be informed by the best information," he told NBC recently. "So, I’m going to make sure scientific safety studies and efficacy are out there, and people can make individual assessments about whether that product is going to be good for them."