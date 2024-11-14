BREAKING: RFK Jr. Has Landed a Nomination in the Trump Administration
UR Investigating After 'Wanted' Posters Featuring Jewish Faculty, Staff Plastered Around Campus

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 14, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

The University of Rochester is investigating after hundreds of “wanted” posters associated with the Israel-Hamas war were plastered around campus featuring images of faculty, staff, and administrators. 

Joy Getnick, the executive director of UR Hillel, said Jewish faculty and staff were “disproportionately singled out” with “language that spreads harmful, antisemitic ideas about Jewish people and Jewish indigeneity.”

Some of the language on the posters accused the individuals of "ethnic cleansing," "racism," "war crimes," "displacement of Palestinians," and more. 

“I want to be as clear as I can that the University of Rochester strongly denounces the recent display of ‘Wanted’ posters targeting senior University leaders and members of our faculty, staff, and Board of Trustees,” UR president Sarah Mangelsdorf said in a statement on Tuesday. “This act is disturbing, divisive and intimidating and runs counter to our values as a university. 

"Furthermore, several of those depicted appear to have been targeted because they are members of our Jewish community, she added. "We view this as antisemitism, which will not be tolerated at our University. This isn’t who we are. This goes against everything we stand for and we have an obligation to reject it." 

